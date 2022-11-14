EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani's dating tips for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan-Saba

Splitsvilla is one of the most loved shows in the reality genre and the show is back with its new season, 'Splitsvilla X4.' The show revolves around boys and girls who are on the hunt for love and they compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants. Arjun Bijlani is hosting the show for the first time and is very excited to join Sunny Leone, who has hosted several seasons of the show. Both will act as cupids for the participants and help them to find love in the show. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone were asked to give dating advice to the real couple in the entertainment world. Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone's dating advice:

When told Sunny to give relationship advice to the most adorable couple in B-Town, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Sunny said, "I don't think they need any advice. They are living the best life. They are together and probably happy. I think I read somewhere once when they were openly talking about their relationship, they said they like the simplicity of their relationship or something like that. So, good for them." Adding to this, Arjun Bijlani shared, "I think Sidharth seems to be a very shy guy, whatever I have seen of him in his interviews or on Koffee with Karan. Every time her (Kiara Advani's) name pops up, he smiles (chuckles) so, it's damn cute, the way he does it. Kamaal hai! And even she's like, she says it, and then she doesn't say it. She does it both ways. I think it's cute. So, my advice to them is now everybody knows it so just say it!

When asked to give a piece of dating advice to the most romantic B-town couple, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, Sunny mentioned, "I just met them when we were last shooting. I took the kids to the hotel, and I met them. She's (Saba) so cute, she's so nice, and he (Hrithik) has always been nice. I don't have any advice for them. They are so cute." Agreeing with Sunny, Arjun added, "I don't think I can give any advice to Hrithik (laughs) What advice do I give him?." Arjun added, "I'm sure he's matured enough to understand what should be done on a date and how to make a woman feel." Sunny added, "I think he understands. Completely. He has been doing it for a long time." About Splitsvilla: Splitsvilla X4 premiered on 12th November and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV India.

