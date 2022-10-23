Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Choudhary's friend throws MAJOR accusation on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most controversial shows on television, and the ongoing season has created heatwaves on social media and has led to a solid discussion offline too. A cold war between female contestants Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been sensed from the start of the show and seems like the enmity has been intensifying with each passing day. Recently, in one of the live feeds, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was heard asking everyone to burn Priyanka's food, which boiled her friend Rashmeet Kaur Sethi's blood.

Speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's friend, Rashmeet Kaur Sethi expressed her anger about this particular incident. She accused Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia of 'bullying' Priyanka saying, "You do not ask for anyone to burn someone's food in the name of 'good humour'. Bullying is not funny."

'Nimrit Kaur shouldn't use anxiety as an excuse to bully others,' Rashmeet Kaur Sethi

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been vocal in the Bigg Boss 16 house about her anxiety issues. Priyanka's friend, Rashmeet, who herself has dealt with anxiety, shared that one cannot bully anyone in the name of anxiety. Another incident that left Rashmeet fuming with anger was when Nimrit accidentally sipped water from Priyanka's bottle and pretended to faint.

Rashmeet said, "Nimrit Kaur shouldn't use anxiety as an excuse to bully others. Anyone with anxiety issues would not set out to hurt other's emotions; because they understand how it feels to be bullied. And bullying is one of the major causes of anxiety issues in people. My heart goes out to all the people who are genuinely dealing with anxiety and other mental health issues; because what Nimrit is doing here is definitely misleading. And I would even like to point out that her negative issues are a form of karma showing up from bullying others. Anyone who hurts people can never be happy- and you can't label your unhappiness and frustration as anxiety."