Is Uorfi Javed friends with Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber? Former reveals her connection to them

Uorfi Javed, who never fails to leave fans stunned with her extravagant couture, also has been healdines after her grand victory in The Traitors. In a recent interview, the diva made a shocking revealtion and a claim that is sure to leave you berserk. Uorfi shared that pop singers Justine Bieber and Selena Gomez are her friends. Yes, you read that right! Uorfi revealed her unique connection to these famous superstars.

Is Uorfi Javed friends with Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber?

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Uorfi Javed spoke about her bond with Bollywood's beloved star Sushmita Sen. She recalled meeting the actress at a restaurant in Mumbai. Uorfi shared how she introduced herself to Sushmita but the latter admitted that she knows her. Sushmita told Uorfi, "Of course I know you."

Uorfi Javed mentioned that she is friends with Sushmita Sen. She then revealed, "Honestly, I'm friends with Justin Bieber also and Selena Gomez."

The Traitors winner revealed being friends with Karol G on Instagram. She revealed that Karol G is the biggest popstar in Mexico and they interact on Instagram. Uorfi said, "She followed me, I followed her back and sometimes we speak on Instagram so she is friends with Selena Gomez."

Uorfi then mentioned how she is friend with Selena Gomez in this way. She added, "Fir agar Selena Gomez toh fir Justin Bieber..." Did you know this about Uorfi?

In the same interview, she even revealed the reason of adding O in her name. For the unversed, it was Urfi earlier but later she added letter O in her name after a numerlogist suggested her.

Workwise, Uorfi Javed has been in the headlines ever since she emerged as the winner of The Traitors. She won the Karan Johar hosted reality show with Nikita Luther. On the show, Uorfi made headlines for her rivalry with Apoorva Mukhija.

On the personal front, Uorfi was in news after she recently got her lip fillers dissolved. The actress had gotten her lip fillers injected but as they were misplaced, she underwent a small procedure to remove it.

