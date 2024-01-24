Digging out personal issues for TRP; impact on Bigg Boss 17 contestants

Reality TV shows are known to captivate the audience with a blend of unscripted drama and the raw emotions of the contestants. The appeal of reality shows lies in their ability to provide an unfiltered glimpse into the lives of participants. However, a recent trend toward focusing more on contestants’ personal lives has emerged.

A growing inclination toward bringing up strictly personal issues on show for the sake of higher TRP is noticed. Nowhere is this more evident than in the latest season of Bigg Boss 17, where the line between entertainment and the invasion of personal space has become increasingly blurred.

It was a few weeks back when the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 17 introduced wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan. She entered the Bigg Boss house and accused the stand-up comedian, Munawar Faruqui of two-timing in his relationship. Quickly, their personal drama became a source of entertainment.

A show like Bigg Boss is enjoyed by millions of viewers across the country for whom Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, and Nazila Sitaishi’s relationship became an open book to judge and pass comment on. But isn’t a line should be drawn on reality TV shows when it comes to bringing out the personal issues of contestants?

Exploitation of Personal Issues for TRP

Reality shows were once celebrated for their spontaneity and authenticity. The thirst for high Television Rating Points (TRP) has led producers to cross the delicate line between entertainment and the exploitation of personal issues. This shift is nowhere more evident than in Bigg Boss.

While, sob stories, arguments, ugly fights, disagreements, and controversies molded the show's narrative, the current season also digs deep into the personal lives of the contestants. Viewers would agree that this season, the emphasis on personal drama was a primary strategy to boost TRP.

Specific instances from Bigg Boss 17 reveal a deliberate effort to exploit personal issues for the sake of heightened drama. Contestants, often unwittingly, find themselves thrust into the spotlight as their most intimate struggles, conflicts, and vulnerabilities are laid bare for public consumption. For instance, contestant Munawar Faruqui who maintained a good-boy image since the beginning of Bigg Boss 17 was shocked when the makers introduced Ayesha Khan into the house. The personal revelations and accusations against Munawar made by the latter about the contestant’s dating life, romantic history, and current relationship status created a spectacle that went on for weeks keeping the audience hooked.

Another instance is introducing Samarth Jurel as another wildcard contestant who happened to be contestant Isha Malviya’s current partner. In fact, the contestant’s parents were made aware of their relationship only when they talked about it inside the house in front of hundreds of cameras glaring at them 24X7.

This is nothing, but a calculated strategy to generate a strong emotional response from viewers. From airing personal confessions to planning confrontations that delve into the darkest corners of participants' lives, Bigg Boss 17 has redefined the boundaries of what is deemed acceptable for the sake of entertainment.

As we analyze the exploitation of personal issues for TRP, it becomes crucial to question the ethical implications of such practices. The impact on contestants' mental health, the erosion of privacy, and the potential strain on relationships are all factors that demand careful consideration.

Reaction of viewers and other celebrities

This move of the makers, when they brought up Munawar Faruqui’s personal issues on the show, did not escape the discerning eyes of celebrities and netizens alike, who collectively slammed the makers for their questionable approach. Many took to social media platforms to condemn the exploitation of his past controversies, emphasizing the need to respect the line between entertainment and invasion of privacy.

Aly Goni, a close friend of Munawar Faruqui expressed his disappointment and wrote, “Don’t know what’s happening in this show but this is so sad. I mean u can’t do this. U can’t publicly destroy someone’s image like this.. housemate kuch bhi bole woh alag baat hai but bb people sending someone like this and try to destroy ur image. It’s his personal life. Sad”

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia shared, “Isha and Samarth was totally diff to What is happening with Munawar !! Very diff!! Ayesha has come on a strict agenda to ruin Munawar!! Samarth still loves Isha!! Ayesha has come purely to ruin the poor boy!!! Wrong wrong! BB has got toxic now! #bb17”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan wrote, “The worst you could do to bring someone down is target their personal life . It’s entertainment according to the makers . The worst they could have done . All you need to be in the show is expose your partner / x-partner and shit on them. Lol.”

Impact on contestants' mental health

The glaring spotlight of reality television can be both a boon and a bane for those who willingly step into its unscripted arena. While the thrill of fame and fortune attracts, the toll on contestants' mental health becomes an inevitable and often overlooked consequence, made worse when personal issues are exploited for public consumption.

The psychological toll on contestants when personal issues are thrust into the public domain is profound. The relentless scrutiny, constant surveillance, and pressure to conform to the narrative constructed by the show's producers can lead to heightened levels of stress and anxiety. The very nature of reality television, where conflicts and personal struggles are magnified for dramatic effect, intensifies the emotional burden on contestants.

Anxiety takes on a new dimension when personal issues are exploited. The fear of judgment from the outside world, along with the uncertainty of how their personal stories will be portrayed, can manifest into a paralyzing force. Contestants may find themselves grappling with self-doubt and apprehension about their public image. The situation is particularly worse for contestants already dealing with mental health challenges.

The constant accusations and heightened emotions can push contestants to their limits, with the potential for long-lasting psychological consequences. This can also wreak havoc in their future relationships.

In fact, this season of Bigg Boss 17 witnessed visible emotional breakdowns from the contestants. Contestants faced with the challenge of navigating their personal struggles in front of millions have succumbed to the pressure.

These emotional breakdowns are not mere performances for entertainment; they are indicators of the toll that the show's exploitation of personal issues can take on mental health. The repercussions extend beyond the confines of the Bigg Boss house, affecting contestants long after the season concludes.

Strained relationships inside and outside the house

The revelation of personal issues on the show can strain bonds among contestants within the confined space of the house, creating a ripple effect that extends far beyond its walls.

Strained relationships inside the house:

Within the Bigg Boss house, personal issues often serve as a catalyst for conflicts and tensions among contestants. Co-contestants bringing up the personal issues of others during arguments or gossiping about them make it difficult for contestants to escape the constant scrutiny of their personal lives.

It can turn friendships into rivalries and alliances into betrayals. We have seen how Ayesha Khan's entry into the house changed the relationship dynamics between Munawar and Mannara. The constant exposure of vulnerabilities and conflicts on a public platform can lead to strained relationships, as participants grapple with the pressure of maintaining alliances while also contending with their struggles.

Ripple effect on relationships outside the house:

The impact of strained relationships within the Bigg Boss house doesn't end when the contestants step out into the real world. The ripple effect extends to their connections with family, friends, and colleagues, as the public revelations on the show often have repercussions on personal relationships outside the confines of reality television.

Family members might find themselves grappling with the aftermath of personal revelations, forced to confront issues that were revealed on national television. Friends and colleagues, witnessing the public spectacle of their acquaintances' personal struggles, may need to navigate altered dynamics and perceptions.

One of the best examples is when Ayesha Khan revealed that Munawar Faruqui is not with Nazila Sitaishi anymore. The latter had to come online and share her side of the story with the people.

Contestants who return to their regular lives find themselves facing a public that has witnessed their most vulnerable moments. As they are public figures, they are also subjected to harassment, trolling and other acts.

When Ayesha Khan brought up the allegations against Munawar, netizens called her out saying she was using the stand-up comedian for fame. A section of the netizens targeted Munawar and called him a playboy.

Exploitation in the name of entertainment?

In conclusion, the current season of Bigg Boss 17 serves as a stark reminder that the impact of reality shows extends far beyond entertainment value. It affects contestants’ mental health, and permeates the boundaries of their personal lives, reshaping relationships and perceptions. It is a call for the industry and viewers alike to reassess priorities, advocating for a more responsible approach that prioritizes the well-being and dignity of those who choose to step into the unpredictable world of reality television.

