EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17 fame Aishwarya Sharma recalls fainting while trying her wedding outfit: 'I hit the fridge and...'

Popular actress Aishwarya Sharma exclusively decoded her wedding lehenga in an interaction with Pinkvilla. Ditching the heavy embroidered, sequined, and expensive lehengas, Aishwarya opted for a subtle, thoughtful, and beautiful outfit. Recently, the actress shared the hardships she faced while getting her wedding lehenga designed. Aishwarya recalled fainting and getting anxious while worrying about her dream lehenga.

While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Aishwarya Sharma explained how she was not willing to opt for a heavy designer lehenga but instead wanted a traditional outfit. She remembered not sleeping at night as she was worried about her wedding outfit. She shared that the process of designing her lehenga lasted for six months and revealed that she purchased material from Indore and Mumbai for her lehenga.

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame disclosed that her tailor kept the fabrics with him for two months but didn't make the outfit. She revealed, "My time was wasted. My wedding date was approaching. I got anxious because I didn't have an outfit."

During the process, Aishwarya recalled the day when the tailor had come home for the trial of her blouse. She said, "While I was trying the outfit, my blood pressure dropped. I got anxious and realized that I might faint. I rushed to the kitchen and the moment I ate sugar, I fell down in the kitchen. I hit the fridge and fell."

Advertisement

Watch Aishwarya Sharma's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

The Bigg Boss 17 fame continued, "Maybe after 5-10 minutes I gained consciousness. The tailor was sitting outside and he had no idea that I had collapsed."

Aishwarya mentioned that after gaining consciousness she saw the sugar on the floor and the fridge had moved. She revealed how she called the tailor for help while she was lying on the floor and mentioned that the tailor gave her water.

From sharing the story about her fabric selection to mentioning the importance of the work on the fabric, Aishwarya decoded her outfit in great detail. She revealed that her husband Neil Bhatt is a Gujarati and she was born in Rajasthan but belongs to Madhya Pradesh thus she wanted to inculcate the origins of these places in her wedding lehenga.

Aishwarya Sharma recalled doing proper research to have an authentic traditional flair lehenga. She explained how she wanted a perfect pleated layer of the white cloth on her lehenga but remained unsuccessful in it.

Advertisement

For the uninformed, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt got married on November 30, 2021, in the presence of their close friends and family.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Neil Bhatt holds wife Aishwarya Sharma close to her as they step out for movie date; Decoding couple's look