Bigg Boss 17 fame Sunny Arya injures his hand in fire accident, wife Deepika Arya escapes unharmed: Report

Sunny Arya became famous after he participated in Bigg Boss 17. However, in a sad turn of events, the star sustained injuries in a fire accident. The alleged incident is said to have occurred in Delhi. As per a report by Times Now Digital, Sunny Arya's wife, Deepika, was not injured in the accident.

The fire broke out when Sunny Arya was celebrating the arrival of his new car at his home in Delhi. Deepika was reportedly holding a bunch of gas balloons, and when Sunny went to light a match, a massive explosion took place.

Sunny- Deepika Arya health update after fire accident:

Luckily, Deepika Arya did not sustain any burn injuries, but Sunny Arya did. The doctors immediately applied burn cream to his hand and bandaged the affected area. He told the same publication later that he was doing fine and that the fire mishap happened in a fraction of a second when he lit the matchbox. His fans have been praying for his speedy recovery, and as of now, he is out of danger.

Who is Sunny Arya?

Sunny Arya rose to fame after his stint in Bigg Boss 17. Also called Tehelka Bhai, he was evicted from the house after reportedly getting into a fight with Abhishek Kumar, who was a fellow participant. It was an emotional moment for Sunny Bhai and his fans when he had to say goodbye to the show.

However, it was his wife, Deepika Arya, and family who had welcomed Sunny in baraat entry fashion. Deepika posted a clip where she captioned, "Welcome back" with a heart emoji as she celebrated the homecoming of her beloved husband.

As seen in the video, Sunny is given a grand welcome while Deepika Arya is swaying on the hit song that featured Sunny Leone, "Mere Saiyaan Superstar."

Deepika Arya is Sunny Arya's forever cheerleader:

Sunny Arya's wife, Deepika, is a brilliant dancer and is known for making quirky videos with her husband. The couple is blessed with a daughter, whom they named Iknoor Arya. The Pinkvilla team wishes Sunny Arya a speedy recovery.