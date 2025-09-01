Jee Le Zaraa to be made without Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra? Farhan Akhtar breaks silence

Ever since Farhan Akhtar announced Jee Le Zaraa, fans have been waiting with bated breath. Unfortunately, there has been no advancement in this project after that, making fans feel that the movie has been shelved. But much to everyone’s relief, the director of the film, in a recent interview, has assured that the much-anticipated film will happen. It has just been put on the back burner.

Farhan Akhtar on Jee Le Zaraa

Speaking on the Our Stupid Reactions podcast, Farhan Akhtar was questioned about the film he had announced a while back, Jee Le Zaraa. Confirming that the film is not shelved, he revealed that it has been put on the back burner. Further, he said that the location scouting and music recording have already been completed for the film. "It's too delicious a script. There's so much work that's already been done on it."

However, there is one thing that might leave you upset. Farhan hinted at the uncertainty of the involvement of the original cast. "I can't comment on the cast anymore... But will the film happen? The film will happen."

For the unversed, Jee Le Zaraa was announced with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. A trio that fans were too excited to watch on the big screens. But it looks like this might not be happening. But you never know until an official announcement is made.

Farhan Akhtar’s work front

Farhan Akhtar is currently busy with promotions of his upcoming film 120 Bahadur. He will be seen playing the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a real-life hero and Param Vir Chakra awardee. The film is based on the legendary 1962 Battle of Rezang La, where Major Singh led 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment in a valiant stand against a vastly larger Chinese force.

Apart from acting, he is also set to direct Don 3, which will star Ranveer Singh in the lead and Kriti Sanon opposite him.

