Tanya Mittal Net Worth 2025: Is Bigg Boss 19 contestant earning Rs 6 lakh every month? Find out

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24, and within just one week, all the contestants of the Salman Khan-led controversial reality show are trending for various reasons. However, one contestant who is in the news every day is Tanya Mittal. The content creator and entrepreneur is currently the talk of the town for leading a wealthy lifestyle that many can only dream of. Amid this, reports about her net worth and monthly income are making headlines.

Advertisement

Tanya Mittal's net worth of 2025 and monthly earnings

According to Times Now, Tanya Mittal's personal income is said to be over Rs 6 lakhs per month. Her earnings come from brand collaborations, endorsements, and her businesses. Reportedly, her estimated net worth is around Rs 2 crores, which makes her one of the wealthiest entrepreneurs to join Bigg Boss 19. Also, Tanya owns luxurious cars, branded sarees, and many other expensive items that serve as proof of her wealth.

Speaking about her professional journey, Tanya decided to venture into entrepreneurship at the age of 19. She started a business in handbags and handcrafted accessories with an initial investment of just Rs 500. She later expanded into fashion, business, and content creation, quickly gaining popularity on social media.

Why is Tanya Mittal trending?

Tanya Mittal attracted attention with her participation in Bigg Boss 19. In the first week, while interacting with the contestants, she spoke about her lavish lifestyle, mentioning that she travels everywhere with bodyguards and prefers to be called "boss." These statements became a topic of conversation on social media.

Advertisement

Throughout the show, Tanya often emphasized her journey, explaining that she has struggled a lot and is a self-made woman. She also shared that she had no experience with house chores.

However, she faced backlash for appearing egoistic about her lifestyle and achievements. Tanya compared her journey to that of other female actors, claiming she achieved success without compromising her culture or dressing style. Her co-contestants frequently mock her for constantly discussing her lavish lifestyle.

About Bigg Boss 19

The nominated contestants of Bigg Boss 19 for this week are Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, Pranit More, and Natalia Janoszek. New episodes air everyday at 9 PM.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from Times Now. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19, Aug 30, First Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Highlights: Tanya Mittal and Pranit More fight, Zeishan Quadri hurls unkind remarks at former