Bigg Boss 19, August 31, Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Highlights: No eviction, Kunickaa resigns from captaincy

Salman Khan begins the Weekend Ka Vaar episode by greeting the audience and reminding them that seven contestants are nominated and one of them will be ousted from the house. He heads towards the screen and meets the contestants.

After joking a little with the housemates, the host goes on to question Awez Darbaar. He asks the latter why he told Nagma that the nominated contestants are trying too much to be on screen.

In his clarification, Awez claims that he and Nagma were observing how the people around them were behaving, and the fans should not think that they are on a holiday. He adds that he has gotten a reality check, and they’ll work on the feedback.

The leader-follower task

Salman then goes on to introduce a leader-follower task. He asks the contestants to name two housemates who are either a leader or a follower. Baseer heads to the board first and he chooses Zeishan as the leader and Abhishek as a follower.

Nagma too chooses Zeishan to be a leader and looks at Neelam as a follower. Natalia opts for Kunickaa to be the leader and Amaal Malik to be the follower. Ashnoor names Zeishan as a leader and Neelam as a follower. Abhishek chooses Zeishan as a leader and Neelam as a follower.

Neelam gets upset over Abhishek’s choice. She accuses Abhishek of not talking to her and walking like the others in the crowd. The task resumes and Mridul chooses Zeishan as the leader and Awez in the followers’ list. Kunickaa’s choice is Tanya for the leaders’ board, and she chooses Awez to be the follower. Farhana chose Zeishan and Mridul to be the leader and follower, respectively.

Zeishan names Baseer as the leader and Praneet More as a follower. Awez goes on to choose Zeishan as the leader and Neelam as the follower. Amaal comes up next and adds Baseer’s photo to the leader board and Abhishek’s to the followers’ board. Tanya added Kunickaa to the leaders’ list and Praneet to the followers’ one. Nehal names Zeishan and Abhishek in the leader and follower lists, respectively.

Neelam adds Kunickaa to the leader’s board and Abhishek to the follower’s board. Praneet chooses Ashnoor as the leader and Farhana in the follower’s board. Gaurav adds Zeishan to the leader’s pool and Nagma to the leader’s list.

Neelam loses her cool

Neelam gets emotional following the task, stating that no housemate talks to her and that she is the soft target of the show. She accuses Nagma, Ashnoor, Awez, and Abhishek of not showing interest in conversing with her.

In the new task, Salman calls Awez to pole dance. He entertains the housemates by answering the questions in a fun way. He also calls Gaurav the most controlling house member.

Tanya has superiority complex

Later, the host of the show calls the contestants to the Verdict Room. He introduces the task as a superiority complex. He calls Tanya and Ashnoor to stand in two different boxes. After the housemates' vote, Tanya is known to have more of a superiority complex than Ashnoor. Khan then goes on to announce that none of the nominated contestants are evicted in the first week of the reality show.

After Salman Khan leaves, the contestants discuss the happenings of the segment with Salman Khan. Later Amaal and Abhishek clash over food and where it should be eaten. The fight soon escalates, and Baseer and Zeishan interfere to stop it.

Kunickaa resigns from the captaincy

Kunickaa, among the rest of the housemates, went on to clarify why she chose Tanya to be the leader. Rest of the contestants go on to question her on the opinion, and she clashes with Farhana. With the entire house against her, Kunickaa declares her resignation as captain.

The next morning, she goes on to have a huge fight with Farhana, calling her names, and vice versa.

