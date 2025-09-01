59-year-old Milind Soman recalls meeting wife Ankita when she was only 22: ‘Can’t imagine being without you’

Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, are a perfect couple, and their Instagram posts are proof of it. These two often share adorable and mushy pictures with each other, and it shows that there is much love between them. Recently, the fitness enthusiast took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures with his lady love on her 34th birthday.

Advertisement

Milind Soman’s birthday wish for wife Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman shared several pictures with his wife, Ankita Konwar, as they celebrated her birthday together. These snaps showcase how the couple has been enjoying their life together. In the first picture, we can see the happy couple posing with a big smile as they look elegant. The next is a video of them dancing together, followed by a couple of snaps of them posing in different locations. The love in their eyes is always evident, making them an adorable couple. From temples to hiking, these two seem to be enjoying everything together.

Sharing these pictures, he captioned it as, “Happy 34th to ankita!!! Cant believe you have spent a third of your entire life with me, how ???? To me it seems like yesterday when you were 22 and i saw you in Pasha and now i cant imagine being without you even for a moment. So proud and happy to see you do all that you do and so lucky to be a part of it. I know its going to be a fantastic year so yaaaaaaaaaaaaay have fun enjoy everything spread the love.”

Advertisement

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got hitched in a private ceremony at Alibaugh in April 2018. They decided to unite after dating for several years. Over the years, the couple has become an Instagram favorite couple. These two have recently conquered the Ironman triathlon in Estonia. This event included a 1.9 km swim in icy water, a 90 km bike ride through cold, rainy weather, and a 21 km run.

ALSO READ: Jee Le Zaraa to be made without Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra? Farhan Akhtar breaks silence