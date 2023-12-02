Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sunny Aryaa reveals what triggered him to get violent with Abhishek Kumar

Trigger Warning: This article contains the mention of physical violence

Bigg Boss Season 17 saw a shocking eviction in tonight's episode when Sunny Aryaa, popularly known as Tehelka, was ousted from the show by Karan Johar for getting physically violent with Abhishek Kumar. Karan also stated that there were many times when his violent side was unveiled during his stint. Post his exit, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive conversation with Sunny Aryaa.

Does Sunny Aryaa regret being violent with Abhishek Kumar?

While exclusively talking to us, we asked Bigg Boss 17 former contestant Sunny Aryaa whether he regrets getting violent with Abhishek Kumar. Answering this, he said, "Yes, I feel that I have made a mistake. I even feel that when I was told to exit the show, I couldn't understand what happened. However, it is Bigg Boss' decision. Whatever Bigg Boss, Salman Sir, or Karan Sir says, one has to listen."

Watch Sunny Aryaa's exclusive interview here-

He continued, "They must have felt that I've made a mistake before as well, so they must have thought of not giving a second chance to me. However, I said sorry to Bigg Boss and even confirmed that this won't happen again but whatever happens, happens for the good. But yes, I feel that I have made a mistake."

Which words of Abhishek triggered Sunny Aryaa?

Replying to this question, Sunny Aryaa shared, "It was not my fight with Abhishek. In this argument, what happened is Arun Bhai (Arun Mashettey) felt that Abhishek was targeting him. Since a few days, Arun and Sana (Sana Khan) were at loggerheads, and Abhishek used to come in the middle of their fight. Talking about the latest, Arun Bhai's fight was going on with Isha (Isha Malviya), and again Abhishek interrupted. So I was observing him."

Speaking about Abhishek Kumar, Sunny added, "Since the start, I observed him that he was provoking everyone. He used to come near your face while talking, he misbehaved, used to shout, and I lost my calm. He was targeting everyone, and then he targeted my brother (Arun). I promised my brother (Arun) that I would do everything with him and whatever happens, we will face together. So I was bothered when Abhishek targeted my brother (Arun)."

He added, "For this reason, I had to get involved. I asked him whether he would do it again, and he said, 'Yes, I will do it again'. I asked him whether he would interrupt in every fight, and he said yes. This argument escalated, and then I held his collar, and I pushed him due to which I was eliminated."

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

