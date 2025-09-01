Box Office: Coolie collects Rs 490 crore worldwide, Rajinikanth set for his third Rs 500 crore hit

While Rajinikanth’s Coolie’s theatrical end is winding down, the film still has some momentum left to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. Co-starring Nagarjuna, Saubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, and Aamir Khan, the film was released in cinemas a day before Independence Day, clashing with Hrithik Roshan’s War 2.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the crime action drama performed well at the box office and saw a successful outing. However, the movie couldn't meet the immense expectations raised by the stellar star cast, besides the maiden collaboration of Thalaivar and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Coolie hits Rs 490 crore worldwide, eyeing 3rd Rs 500 crore grosser for Rajinikanth

Backed by Sun Pictures on a massive budget, Coolie clocked over Rs 490 crore gross at the worldwide box office by the end of its third weekend. The Rajinikanth starrer grossed Rs 316 crore from the Indian markets alone, of which Rs 139.75 crore came from the home turf. In addition, it raked in over USD 19.85 million internationally, which is Rs 174 crore, as per Indian currency.

The movie needs only Rs 10 crore more to hit the Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office, which is likely to happen in a couple of weeks. Since the trend has slowed down, it will have to stick to the cinemas for at least two weeks to achieve this feat.

If the movie manages to achieve so, Coolie will be the third Rs 500 crore grosser for Rajinikanth. Previously, he did it with 2.0 and Jailer. Interestingly, 2.0 still holds the record of the highest-grossing Kollywood movie at the worldwide box office.

The Territorial Breakdown for Coolie is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 139.75 cr. APTS Rs. 67.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 40.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 24.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 44.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 316 cr. OVERSEAS Rs 174 crore (USD 19.85 Million) Worldwide Rs 490 crore gross



Coolie in cinemas

Coolie is playing in cinemas in limited shows. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

