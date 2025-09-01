Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 to go on floors this year? Director Nag Ashwin reveals details about Prabhas starrer

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, premiered in 2024 and opened to massive success. As the movie ended on a cliffhanger and announced a sequel, it seems fans will have to wait a bit longer to witness it.

Is Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 in the works?

According to a report by 123 Telugu, Nag Ashwin was recently spotted on a podcast, where he shared an update about the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. As the scale and cast are massive, the film might take more time to materialize.

The director said, “The actors have to come together. Some of the pre-visualized sequences and action sequences are much bigger. So it will take some time. I don’t have an exact answer. Everyone is busy. Hopefully, in another 2 or 3 years, that’s what I think.”

Recently, Nag Ashwin was seen at the re-release of Nani-starrer Yevade Subramanyam. At the venue, he was asked why Prabhas had a limited appearance in the first installment.

In response, Ashwin explained that the first part was more about establishing the core of the story and world-building. He later confirmed that the sequel film would focus more on Karna and Ashwatthama, and assured fans that Prabhas would have more prominent screen time.

About Kalki 2898 AD

The story of Kalki 2898 AD begins at the end of the Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the beginning of the Kali Yuga in the year 3102 BC. After the events of the Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna to protect his final avatar when the time is right.

6000 years later, in 2898 AD, the world has become dreadful for most people who live under the fear of the proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to please him and gain a humble abode in his resourceful land called Complex, others rebel against him and his atrocities.

As all rays of hope begin to fade for the people, a new light seemingly emerges in the form of an unborn child in SUM-80 alias Sumathi’s womb. With Yaskin and his followers set to extract the life source from the child, an epic tale unfolds, which sets up the rest of the film.

Aside from the co-leads, Kamal Haasan played a brief role as the main antagonist, with Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, and more making cameo appearances.

