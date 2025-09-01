Is Rashmika Mandanna set to play a ghost in Kanchana 4? Report sparks buzz

Raghava Lawrence starrer Kanchana film series is one of the most successful franchises in Tamil cinema, with four movies released to date. Now, as the 5th installment is in the works, reports indicate that the film might have Rashmika Mandanna in a key role. However, there’s no official word regarding the same.

Is Rashmika Mandanna playing the ghost in Kanchana 4?

According to a report by News18, Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play a significant role in Kanchana 4. The Raghava Lawrence starrer is expected to have the Pushpa actress portraying the role of a ghost. However, the makers of the horror comedy film series are yet to provide an official update.

If the report turns out to be true, it will be Rashmika’s first supernatural character in South Indian cinema.

Talking about the movie, Kanchana 4 will reportedly feature actresses Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi as co-stars alongside Raghava Lawrence. The film, directed by the actor himself, marks the fifth installment in the series following Muni (2007), Kanchana (2011), Kanchana 2 (2015), and Kanchana 3 (2019).

While the film is reportedly under production, an official release date has not yet been announced by the makers.

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming films

Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen as the co-lead in Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Kuberaa. The crime drama film helmed by Sekhar Kammula tells the story of a beggar who is inadvertently roped into a business tycoon’s scam.

Looking ahead, the actress will play the lead role in the romantic horror comedy Thama. The Hindi-language film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar is the 5th installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, with Ayushmann Khurrana playing the co-lead. The film revolves around the theme of vampires.

Mandanna is also looking forward to her film, The Girlfriend.

Raghava Lawrence’s next film

Apart from Kanchana 4, Raghava Lawrence is currently filming for the movie Benz. The upcoming vigilante action thriller is part of Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU), marking the 4th installment in the series following Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.

Recently, it was reported that Ravi Mohan will be joining the cinematic universe, with Nivin Pauly donning the avatar of the main antagonist, portraying dual roles.

