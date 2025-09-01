Shah Rukh Khan kisses Rani Mukerjee on forehead and dances on a romantic song as they celebrate National Award win

Shah Rukh Khan is making sure to leave no stone unturned in promoting his son Aryan Khan’s maiden directorial show Ba***ds of Bollywood. He has been quite active on social media for the past couple of days. But his latest post with Rani Mukerjee will surely explode the internet. These two stars had won their first National Award recently, and the video King Khan shared is just a small celebration of them, where they can be seen dancing on Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri from the upcoming show.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerjee’s dance

Taking to his social media handles, Shah Rukh Khan shared an adorable dancing reel with Rani Mukerjee. King Khan looked dapper in a light blue sweater tee that he paired with baggy denim and a white monkey cap. His right arm is injured and was plastered. His Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star, on the other hand, can be seen looking stunning in a white shirt and blue denim.

The two seemingly recreate their dance steps from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and have a bright smile on their faces. We are sure fans are going to love the chemistry, which is still magical just like before. The dance ends with a forehead kiss, and it’s the cutest! With this video, the duo even subtly promoted Aryan Khan’s upcoming show Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Sharing this video, the King actor wrote, “National award… hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi… yay… congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerjee to reunite in King

Talking of King, we are going to see Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerjee reunite on the silver screen. The film rides on a strong ensemble led by SRK and Deepika Padukone with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

SRK plays a gangster in the action thriller, which is touted to be one of the most expensive films of Hindi Cinema, and features the actor in a raw and rugged avatar. The action of King is designed by some of the best from the world of cinema, and the makers are planning to shoot for the film over the next six months in India and abroad. According to reports, King is targeting an October 1, 2026, release.

