Meet Bigg Boss 19 contestant whose father is among the 100 richest tycoons, carried 800 sarees and 50 kg jewelry, utensils inside house

Bigg Boss 19 has begun, and the fights, controversies and bold statements have already started making headlines. One of the contestants from this year who has grabbed all the eyeballs is Tanya Mittal. The social media influencer, also known as the ‘Saree crush of India’, has entered the reality show by bringing her own silver utensils and around 800 sarees. Keep scrolling further to know more about her.

Tanya Mittal’s childhood and brand launch

Tanya Mittal was born in Gwalior in 2000. She completed her schooling in the same city and then enrolled in architecture at Chandigarh University, from which she later dropped out. Her early life brought physical challenges, including a cleft lip and surgeries. But nothing stopped her, and just at the age of 19, she launched her brand Handmade With Love by Tanya with a mere Rs 500 investment. In a limited period of time, she transformed it into a multimillion-rupee enterprise offering handcrafted handbags, saris, and accessories.

Tanya was crowned Miss Asia Tourism Universe 2018 in Lebanon, where she represented India. Well, today, along with her own brand, Mittal also runs a podcast where she actively shares spiritual, motivational and lifestyle content. Apart from that, she has a massive 2.5 million Instagram followers.

Tanya Mittal’s involvement in social causes

Tanya Mittal has adopted a village near Gwalior where she supports women’s education and endorses menstrual hygiene. She also delivers TEDx talks and occasionally collaborates with tourism boards.

Tanya Mittal’s claim to fame

Mittal first gained public attention after an emotional video of her offering water to victims of a tragic stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela went viral. This video spread like wildfire on social media and significantly boosted her recognition.

Why did Tanya Mittal bring 800 sarees into Bigg Boss house?

Reportedly, Tanya Mittal has taken around 800 sarees into the Bigg Boss 19 house along with 50kg of jewelery and her own silver utensils. Interestingly, she is the only contestant allowed to bring personal utensils. In an interview, she had said that the saree is not just an attire but a cultural identity. She had declared that her fashion game is non-negotiable, and she is planning to switch sarees three times a day.

About Tanya Mittal's dad

Tanya’s father is named Amit Mittal, and he is a businessman who leads a fairly private life. He's rarely seen in the media or at public events. He is among the 100 richest business tycoons of India.

