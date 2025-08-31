Rajiv Adatia backs Bigg Boss 19’s Gaurav Khanna over cooking comment: ‘badi quantity mein cook karne ke liye…’

Rajiv Adatia has come out in support of Gaurav Khanna, amid the backlash faced by the TV actor over his comments on cooking. The Anupama star, who is currently locked up in the Bigg Boss house, went on to claim in the recent episode that he can’t cook for the housemates.

His statements got to the audience, who slammed Khanna, claiming that he won the first season of Celebrity Masterchef, and hence, he should be able to cook.

However, the actor’s co-contestant in the culinary show, Adatia, spoke in favor of Guarav, mentioning that cooking one dish and making food for 20-25 people at once are two completely different things.

Rajiv Adatia reacts to the backlash received by Gaurav Khanna for his cooking comments

Taking to his social media account, the media personality shared a video of himself lying on the bed and sharing his thoughts over the Bigg Boss audience trolling Gaurav Khanna. Showing his support for the TV star, Adatia stated, “Winning Celebrity Masterchef and cooking for 20-25 people in Bigg Boss are two different things.”

He added, “Pehli baat mein dono show mein tha. Main Bigg Boss mein tha aur main Celebrity Masterchef mein bhi tha. And let me tell you, I know how to cook Indian food, so when I went into Bigg Boss, I was one of the main cooks with Tejaswi (Prakash) and Nishant (Bhatt) and I would cook for 25 people because I was used to cooking for so many people.”

Further reminiscing about his journey, Rajiv said that he would cook for a large mass of people during the bhajan and langars. “You had to cook for such big quantities.”

The reality TV star continued to state, “Bada quantity mein cook karne ke liye aur ek dish banane mein bohot fark hai. Koi bhi aapko yeh bol sakta hai. Dusri baat, jab Gaurav show (Celebrity Masterchef) mein aaya tha, he did not know how to cook. Vo toh kitchen mein kabhi ghusa bhi nahi tha.”

Elsewhere, speaking of Khanna’s hard work in the cooking show, Adatia shared that he had a “book” when all the contestants went into a “training before the show started, and usmein itne notes likh raha tha” that Adatia suggested he could write a book out of it.

Rajiv continued, “He knew nothing, and he would spend hours in the kitchen, 8-9 hours in the grooming kitchen just to perfect the plate before the show started, just to train and perfect the sauces.”

Gaurav Khanna is currently competing against contestants like Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, and Baseer Ali, among others.

