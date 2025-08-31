Ramayan director Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar passes away at 84

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Ramayan director Ramanand Sagar’s son, Prem Sagar, passed away at the age of 84. Known for his exceptional cinematography skills, the latter carried forward the legacy of his father by taking over Ramanand Sagar’s productions, which played an important part in shaping Indian television.

Advertisement

According to the media reports, the senior producer and cinematographer breathed his last at 10 AM.

A source revealed to NDTV, that the doctors had advised his family to take the veteran home on Sunday. They explained, "He had been unwell for some time and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. On Sunday, doctors advised that he be taken home. He passed away this morning. The cremation will be held today at 3 pm at Pawan Hans cremation ground in Mumbai."

Prem Sagar’s life and background

Prem Sagar was an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. The producer passed out from the celebrated institute in 1968, after gaining intense training in handling the camera and techniques. He stepped into the industry soon after and played a vital role in bringing many visual projects under the Sagar productions to life.

Apart from Ramayan, which was a big hit from the banner of Sagar Productions, Prem Sagar also went on to take the seat behind the camera for shows like Shri Krishna and Vikram and Betaal. The late producer also stepped in as a cinematographer in movies like Aankhen, Lalkaar, and Charas, starring Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Advertisement

Following the news of Prem Sagar’s death making rounds on the internet, the industry has come together to mourn the loss.

Taking to his Twitter account, actor Sunil Lehri, who played the role of Lakshman in Ramayan, paid heartfelt tribute to the producer. He wrote, "Absolutely shocking news, we lost Prem Sagar Ji, son of Ramanand Sagar ji of Ramayan. Om Shanti."

Prem Sagar is survived by his son, Shiv, who too is a producer. Amid the passing away of the veteran cinematographer, it marks the end of the vital link between Ramanand Sagar’s productions and the evolving years of television.

ALSO READ: 'A shining star dimmed too early': Fans grieve Priya Marathe’s demise, celebrate her legacy in Indian television