Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aug 29 Episode Written Update: Pari reveals big truth related to Nandini and Karan's marriage

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Aug 29 Episode Written Update: Noina is surprised to hear that Tulsi didn't bother to see her earrings on Mihir's shirt. Mihir mentions how Tulsi is different. Noina also praises Tulsi and reveals that Tulsi has invited her to Shanti Niketan for Ganpati celebrations. Noina says that she won't attend the function this time as she wants to rest. Mihir agrees.

Angad is irritated to travel in the bus with Vrinda. The other passengers irritate him. Pari makes ladoos. Ajay's mother gives money to Pari for her spending. Pari doesn't accept it, but hi mother reminds Pari that she has promised Tulsi to take care of her. Pari accepts the money. The Virani family welcomes Ganpati Bappa into their home. Angad shows his injury to Hrithik during the celebrations.

Noina joins Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Tulsi and Mihir are surprised as Noina arrives at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Noina shares with them that she wasn't supposed to come but came because she wished to celebrate the occassion. Noina mentions that her wish is soon going to be fulfilled, and so she wanted to attend the celebration. Gayatri praises Noina for bringing jewellery and other items. She tells Daksha that Tulsi wasn't responsible enough to bring these items.

Tulsi reminds the priest of Durva being missing from the prasad. Daksha taunts Gayatri for doubting Tulsi's preparations. Everyone in the family performs the Ganesh aarti.

Pari gets angry with Tulsi

Later, Mihir shares with Tulsi that they should invest for Pari so that she has her own money. Tulsi reminds Mihir that they have asked her in-laws to take care of her. Tulsi says that if they do this investment instantly, her in-laws will feel disappointed. Pari overhears this conversation and questions Tulsi for not letting Mihir invest.

Pari bursts out in anger, blaming Tulsi for not thinking good of her. Pari then accuses Tulsi of being biased toward her, as she is not her daughter. Tulsi and Mihir get angry. Tulsi reminds Pari how she has been there. Pari claims that Tulsi is not allowing Mihir to offer financial support to her. Tulsi explains to Pari that she wasn't stopping Mihir but suggested him to wait for the right time.

Pari complains about how she feels being locked in jail. She expresses her grief, saying how her mother loves her daughter-in-law but not her daughter. Pari walks away in anger. Mihir gets angry with Tulsi as Pari cries and suggests that they should invest now.

Pari exposes Nandini's truth

Pari gets a call from Rannvijay. She accuses him of being a problem in his life. She tells him that Tulsi is not allowing Mihir to do the investment. Nandini overhears her conversation and confronts her. She questions Pari for talking to Rannvijay. Pari slams Nandini and asks her not to interfere in her life. However, Nandini decides to tell the truth to Mihir and Tulsi.

As she is about to say this, Pari arrives and informs everyone that Nandini has been staying with them for many days because she and Karan are separating. Everyone is shocked to hear this. Pari recalls Nandini's conversation with Karan that she overheard.

Nandini told Karan to return to India, but he refused. After many differences, Nandini decides to get separated. Pari lashes out at Nandini for not telling everyone. Mihir and Tulsi question Nandini. The episode ends here.

