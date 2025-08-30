Why did Salman Khan school Pranit More during Bigg Boss 19’s first Weekend Ka Vaar? Find out

Bigg Boss 19 has begun, and so have the controversies that have started making headlines. The show that premiered on August 24 has already created a lot of hype. Well, this weekend, everyone is going to experience the first Weekend Ka Vaar of the season, and the promo has brought in a lot of excitement. Host Salman Khan can be seen schooling stand-up comedian Pranit More for mocking him in reality shows.

Salman Khan schools Pranit More

The promo of Bigg Boss 19’s first Weekend Ka Vaar features an interaction between Salman Khan and contestants. In the promo, the Sikandar star seems quite angry and is heard bashing stand-up comedian Pranit More after he cracked jokes about him during his comedy acts. In his jokes, the comedian took a dig at the actor’s Panvel farmhouse and driving.

It was after his entry in the Bigg Boss 19 house that more of such videos of the comedian joking about Khan started going viral on social media. This seemingly did not go down well with the actor, and he can be seen strictly telling More not to crack jokes below the belt.

The video begins with Salman telling Pranit, "Mujhe pata hai aapne mere par kya-kya bola hai, jo sahi nahi hai. Jokes jo aapne maare hai, agar aap meri jagah hote, aur mein aapki jagah andar hota, toh aap kaise react karte? But aapko logon ko haswana tha, mera naam use karke, aapne woh kiya. I just don't think you should go below the belt." (I know all the jokes you have cracked about me, which is not right. If I had been at your place and you had been out, then how would you have reacted? But you wanted people to laugh by using my name, you did that.) Hearing this, Pranit became visibly embarrassed.

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, features several well-known personalities, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, Neelam Giri, and Amaal Mallik, among others.

