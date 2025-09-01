Aneet Padda sparks buzz of Saiyaara 2 with baby gesture, Ahaan Panday’s reaction goes viral

Saiyaara, a movie starring fresh faces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. A film packed with emotional storytelling, soul-touching music, and moving performances won the hearts of the audience. Bringing a fresh craze for romantic sagas, Saiyaara struck the right chord with viewers who are now eagerly awaiting its sequel. Recently, when Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were spotted, their hint about the sequel went viral.

Advertisement

Is Saiyaara 2 in discussion?

Recently, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were clicked by the paparazzi below a building as they entered the lift. The stars are seen talking to each other until a photographer shouts their name and says, "Saiyaara 2." Upon hearing Saiyaara 2, Ahaan quickly smiles while looking at Aneet, and his reaction is too cute. Meanwhile, Aneet Padda showed a baby rocking pose, which sparks buzz about the sequel.

Watch their reaction here-

This reaction is now going viral on the internet. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel to this film and can't wait to see Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda again on screen.

Aneet and debutant Ahaan's movie won hearts and was a surprise hit at the box office, surpassing many other blockbusters. The film has become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2025 worldwide, earning over Rs 500 crore, and continues to grow.

Not only did their on-screen chemistry resonate with the audience, but their off-screen friendship has also become a topic of discussion. The two stars are often seen hanging out together and are captured by the paparazzi. Their videos surface daily online, with fans flooding them with love.

Advertisement

Since the film's release, rumours about their relationship have been rife. These rumours intensified when a clip of Ahaan kissing Aneet's forehead and giving her a side hug in one of the videos went viral.

Besides Aneet and Ahaan, Saiyaara featured Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Geeta Agrawal, Shaan Grover, and others in key roles. The film was released on big screens on July 18, 2025.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara Becomes Second Highest Grossing Indian Film in the UK surpassing Jawan