Bigg Boss 17, Oct 16: Why Arfeen Khan teased Avinash 'aurton ko attack kar raha hai?' Latter retorts, 'Mind faad dunga mind coach ka'

Due to its endless drama, Bigg Boss 18 has kept the audience glued to the screens. The highlight of today's (October 16) episode was Avinash Mishra's fight with Chum Darang, Arfeen Khan, and Karan Veer Mehra. It all started when housemates decided to protest for rations. When the housemaster sent a basic ration, no one except Avinash and Sara accepted it. Later, BB asked the housemates to gather.

BB gave the housemates two options: either two contestants should go inside the jail, or anyone has to be voted out. During the conversation, many housemates suggested evicting Avinash Mishra. Chum Darang mentioned that the Nath actor speaks thoughtlessly and never listens to anyone. She also used derogatory remarks about him and said, "Tum nahi sunta hai. Tum chal. Tum chal s**la."

Avinash also got into a heated argument with Arfeen Khan. They lost their cool at each other, and the mind coach lashed out, condemning Mishra's behavior as manipulative and morally corrupt. Khan called him 'ghatiya insaan.' When the Titli actor physically charged Chum, Arfeen commented, "Aurton ko attack kar raha hai (He is attacking women now)." Avinash warned Arfeen, saying, "Please don't mess with me. Did you get it?"

After a while, when the housemates intervened to separate Avinash and Chum from getting into a physical fight, Avinash expressed anger for Arfeen. Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh tried to calm her down, and meanwhile, he commented, "Mind faad dunga main mind coach ka (I will just teach that mind coach a lesson)."

Eventually, the actor got furious at Karan Veer Mehra. The latter assured everyone that Avinash wouldn't do anything, and it was the heat of the moment. But things went wrong when the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner called him 'ch*tiya.' The latter shouted at him, "Ch*tiya hoga tu. Aukaat mein reh ke baat kar (Stay in your limits). Their heated confrontation took the housemates by surprise.

Taking a jibe at Mehra, Avinash remarked, "Tere sar pe baal nahi hai, dimaag bhi kam hai (You know we have less hair but less mind too)." In response, the Pavitra Rishta actor said, "Tereko shaadi karani hai apni behen se (Do you have to get your sister married to me?)."

