Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Chum Darang on why she participated in show, dealing with trolls, Salman Khan and more

Bigg Boss 18 kicked off with a bang, with Salman Khan returning as the host. Chum Darang, who starred alongside Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, is one of the contestants this season, and the audience is eager to see her involvement in the game. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress shared why she decided to sign the dotted line for Bigg Boss. We also asked Chum about what she cannot tolerate and the instances that are most likely to make her lose her cool.

Why did you participate in Bigg Boss 18?

I see this as an opportunity because people will be curious about who this girl is and will try to learn more about me. Then, they will come to know that I am from Arunachal. So, my main motive for participating in the show is to let the rest of India know about East India.

Even now, people are very confused whenever I tell them that I belong to Arunachal Pradesh, and sometimes they ask me which country. So that really bothers me. Since Bigg Boss is a very big show, people will watch me and get clarity about it.

Career-wise, I am doing well, and things are working fine for me. Hopefully, people will see me in two big shows by next year. As of now, I see Bigg Boss as a fun competition, and I feel it is something different that I am about to try.

Advertisement

Are you short-tempered or calm by nature?

It depends upon the situation. If somebody is good to me, I am very nice to them, but if someone is bad to me, I'm bad to them in return. Well, I am short-tempered, and I won't tolerate any kind of disrespect. Since I'm not disrespectful to others, I expect the same.

But at the same time, I cannot control other people's thoughts. So, anything can happen inside the house, and any situation can arise, so disrespect is something that really pisses me off.

How are you likely to deal with trolls and the criticism that might come your way on social media platforms?

So, I'm aware of things that will come with Bigg Boss. If there comes name and fame, there will be trolling, too. And I accept it. It is completely fine, as everybody is entitled to their opinion, and I can't control what other people think about me. I'll just accept it, and I won't react much to it. And it's a fact that it will happen, and nobody can change that.

Advertisement

Have you ever met Salman Khan?

I've never met Salman Khan, but I've grown up watching him on TV. So it's like something very exciting again because I'll be seeing him and I'll be interacting with him, which is something so exciting for me.

Are you open to exploring the romantic side of yourself inside the Bigg Boss 18 house?

No, not at all. Unlike other things that I'm not sure of, including my anger and house chores, I'm 110% sure that I'm not going to bring that angle. I'm so sorry to the viewers.

Have you ever followed Bigg Boss?

Not really. I have seen the short clips on social media and a few viral videos. So, I am entering the house with very little knowledge. Everybody is participating with the mindset of winning the show, and I have a similar thought as well. I'm going to Bigg Boss 18 with the same mindset.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Chum Darang rose to fame owing to her performance in Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao. She played the actress' love interest in the movie. Further, besides appearing in Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Chum is known to have participated in various beauty contests.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Alice Kaushik spills beans on beau Kanwar Dhillon's reaction to her participating in show; 'He is my biggest cheerleader'