Bigg Boss 18's Vivian Dsena recalls his first meeting with wife Nouran Aly; reveals making her wait 4 months for THIS: 'Ladki solid hai boss'

While Bigg Boss 18 House has already turned dramatic, the contestants also opened up about their personal lives and made emotional revelations. In the latest episode, Vivian Dsena shared his love story and revealed how he met his wife, Nouran. Talking to Shilpa Shirodkar, the Madhubala actor recalled that his wife initially contacted him for an interview, but he made her wait four months.

Vivian went candid and stated that their relationship started on a professional note, but eventually they fell in love. When Shilpa asked him where he met his wife, Dsena said, "Unko mera ek interview chahiye tha, chaar mahine wait karaya tha maine. Aaj tak badla le rahi hai (She wanted an interview of mine; I made her wait for four months. She is still taking revenge)."

Sharing the details of the amusing anecdote, he added that she contacted his team, but after a four-month delay, she texted him. Vivian revealed that his now-wife called him unprofessional and even wrote something related to him being egoistic. When Shilpa Shirodkar inquired whether they had met online, the Sirf Tum actor revealed that he went to Egypt for an event, where they first met.

Meanwhile, the Gaja Gamini actress inquired if Vivian had been divorced by then. He explained that all the paperwork happened post-lockdown. The 36-year-old underlined that he doesn't count the years he had been married for. Vivian Dsena added, "Decent years enough for her to understand, tolerate, and get to know who I am. Changes in my behavior and attitude have resulted gradually with time. It isn't an instant transition."

"All in one mai ek cheez kehna chahunga. Ladki solid hai boss (I'll say one thing: she is just amazing). I feel worthy she is in my life," remarked Vivian. Shilpa wholeheartedly listened to his love story, and their heartfelt conversation showed how the actor deeply admires his wife.

For the unversed, Vivian Dsena was married to Vahbiz Dorabjee. However, they filed for divorce in 2016, and it was finalized in 2021. So, that's when the couple finally parted ways. Later, Vivian converted to Islam and found love in a former Egyptian journalist, Nouran Aly. The two tied the knot in 2022 and have a daughter.

