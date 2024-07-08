Bigg Boss 17's Ayesha Khan lashes out at troll for 'objectifying' her dance: 'Can these dumb heads just let people live?'

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Ayesha Khan, who gained fame from Bigg Boss 17, has been in the spotlight due to her participation in the controversial reality show. After the show, the actress stayed connected to her fans through social media, where she shares updates about her personal and professional life. Recently, Ayesha received hateful messages from trolls on her dance video, which caused her to lose her calm demeanor.

For those who don't know, Ayesha frequently posts fun and impressive dance videos on her social media. Unfortunately, she often faces criticism from some individuals who label her dance moves as "vulgar." Instead of letting these trolls take control, Ayesha decided to shut these trolls firmly this time.

Ayesha Khan slams trolls for objectifying her dance:

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ayesha Khan penned a long note replying to the troll. She shared a picture of her comment on her Instagram story and said, "What is wrong with people? Can't these dumb heads just let people live?"

In the comment, Ayesha firmly asked the troll to give her a definition of "vulgar" as she is dancing in the clip. The actress mentioned how she is not surprised when men pass such "sexualizing" comments on the video but as the troller was a woman, Ayesha angrily questioned the woman who passed the derogatory comment on her.

Advertisement

The Bigg Boss 17 fame wrote, "You all have a problem with literally everything! A woman is flat chested, ugh not attractive, a woman is curvy! Oh she is asking for attention! Who are you to claim I have no talents?"

Take a look at Ayesha Khan's Instagram status here-

While schooling the troll, Ayesha Khan reflected on her journey and mentioned how she has been working since the age of 17. Speaking about her dance, she shared that she has been learning and training in acting since she was in 8th grade.

She said, "Next time you feel like criticizing someone, go find some other account, you wondered how I have high engagement? Some of it is from people like you, who have no other job than sitting and hate commenting, I know unemployment rates are high currently in our country but try getting a job or at least a life. Peace, thank you."

Advertisement

Ayesha Khan receives rape threats:

In another Instagram story, Ayesha Khan disclosed that she has been receiving rape threats from some men who comment on her dance videos. She said, "Was just reading the comments and wondering these are the men I live around, who would not dare to say a word if I was in front of them, but this is them, this is how they think, there are comments saying ' kya maza aayega iska rape karne mein' and ofcourse that's justified because I am asking for it by wearing a Bodycon dress? Men (clapping emoticon)."

Take a look at Ayesha Khan's status here-

On Television, Ayesha Khan was last seen in Salman Khan-hosted controversial show, Bigg Boss Season 17.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan serves fashion goals in lilac summer dress; Find out outfit COST inside