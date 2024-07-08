Bigg Boss OTT 3: Bhavin Bhanushali reacts to Armaan Malik slapping his friend Vishal Pandey; Calls latter ‘criminal’

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently making headlines owing to contestant Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik's fight. Many celebrities took to their social media accounts to voice their support for Vishal Pandey and call out Armaan Malik for slapping the former.

Now, in a recent conversation with Telly Chakkar, Pandey's friend Bhavin Bhanushali reacted to the incident and shared that they will take legal action against Malik.

Vishal Pandey's friend on Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant's respect for women

Vishal Pandey's friend, Bhavin Bhanushali starts the interview by saying that he knows the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant the best, nobody else knows him the way he knows his friend.

Then talking about the respect he holds for women, he says, "Bohot respect karte hain ladkiyon ki. Humlog baat bhi nahi karte hain ladkiyan ke baarein mein, itna respect karte hain. Of course, aap kisika ghar and background dekhke bata sakte ho kyase vichar se aata hain, kitna sanskar lagta hain. Wo kabhi galat intention nahi rakha hain ladkiyon ke baarein mein."

"(We have a lot of respect for women. We don't even talk about women, that's how much we respect them. Of course, you can tell a person's thoughts and values by looking at their home and background. He has never had bad intentions towards women.)"

Advertisement

Bhavin Bhanushali on Armaan Malik slapping Vishal Pandey

Talking about Vishal Pandey's statement on Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik's second wife that sparked the controversy, Bhavin shared, "Kisiko sundar bolna galat hain? Meine na 10 ladkiyo ko phone karke pucha… ki ye kis way mein matlab ye intentionally galat laag rahe hain kya? Kyunki mein toh uska dost hu, mujhe galat nahi lagenge, tumko galat laag raha hain kya? Unko galat nahi laga iske intention. Sundar bolna gunaah hain kya?"

"(Is it wrong to call someone beautiful? I called 10 girls and asked them if this seems intentionally wrong in any way. Because I am her friend, I wouldn't find it wrong. Do you find it wrong? They didn't find his intention wrong. Is calling someone beautiful a crime?)"

Bhavin Malik calls Armaan Malik a criminal

In the same conversation, Vishal Pandey's friend stated that the social media influencer was not ready for a fight. He also states that he has not gone in the house to pick up fights and continues saying, "Humne aapne bhai ko, ek maa apne bete ko koi criminal se ladne nahi bheja hain waha pe...(We didn't send our brother or a mother didn't send her son, to fight against some criminal there...)"

Advertisement

Clarifying his statement on calling Armaan a criminal, he says, "Ye kya glorify kar rahe hain hum national television pe? Ek aadmi aata hain jo bina divorce ka aur ek shaadi kiya hain, do-teen log saath mein reh rahe hain. Isn’t it a crime? Bina divorce diye dusra shaadi karna. (What are we glorifying on national television? A man comes who, without a divorce, has married someone else, and two or three people are living together. Isn't it a crime? Getting married again without a divorce.)"

He also states that if a woman can accept her husband getting married to another woman and they live happily, then why can’t she accept a man’s compliment? "Ya toh aapka shaadi shaadi nahi hain, wo views ke liye ek shaazish hain, famous hone ke liye."

Vishal Pandey's friend calls Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik a rapist

He also states that a 16-year-old girl filed a rape case against Armaan Malik. Calling him a rapist, Bhavin Bhanushali states, "Pehli baat toh aap ek rapist ko ghar ke andar kyase aane dete ho? Us ghar ke andar women safe kyase hain? Ye toh pehle hi dikhai diya hain ki aapke nazar kitni gandi hain, ek toh wife hote bhi aap dusre wife leke aate ho… usi ke dosto ko… Ek toh gandi nazar wale, upar se rapist, ghar mein khule aam ghum rahe hain. Ladko bhi safe nahi hain, usko chate maar rahe ho, toh ladkiya safe kyase?"

Advertisement

"(First of all, how do you let a rapist enter the house? How are women safe in that house? It has already been shown how filthy your mind is. Despite having a wife, you bring another wife... and even her friends... Someone with such a dirty mindset, on top of that a rapist, is freely roaming in the house. Even the boys are not safe, getting slapped, so how are the girls safe?)"

Bhavin Bhanushali on Bigg Boss rules being broken for Abhishek Kumar in Bigg Boss 17

Talking about Armaan not being expelled from the house yet, and comparing the situation to Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel’s fight, when the former slapped the latter, Pandey’s friend said that it was a different matter altogether. Abhishek had the support of the entire nation and he was being provoked, but Armaan wanted to be a ‘hero’ and took out his anger on Vishal. “Ek villain kabhi hero nahi ban sakta, (A villain can never become a hero),” he stated.

Bhanushali also stated that in this scenario, Armaan Malik is not even getting the support of his fans, everyone voiced their support for Vishal Pandey, including Kataria’s friend and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav.

Advertisement

He concludes by saying that Lovekesh and Ranvir Shorey will stand by Vishal as they can see the truth. Further, he expresses his belief in the rules of Bigg Boss and believes that action will be taken against Armaan Malik for violating the rules. Bhanushali also mentions that he and Vishal's team will take legal action against Malik.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey receives support from Gauahar Khan, Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, and others after Armaan Malik SLAPS him