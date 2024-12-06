Bigg Boss 18: Anupamaa fame Aashish Mehrotra calls out Eisha Singh for lying about Karan Veer Mehra's comment; 'Kis level par jhooth...'

Bigg Boss 18's latest episode left viewers stunned as contestants were confronted about their strategies, opinions, personal lives, and wrongdoings by journalists Saurabh Dwivedi, Rohit Khilnani, and Sweta Singh. During the segment, Eisha Singh was questioned about her statement regarding Karan Veer Mehra, which she had shared with Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal. Now, Aashish Mehrotra has accused Eisha of twisting her words and spreading lies about Karan Veer.

Taking to his Instagram profile, Aashish Mehrotra reposted a video of journalist Saurabh Dwivedi questioning Eisha Singh about her statement against Karan Veer. In the clip, Eisha is seen explaining to Dwivedi that Karan told her he would do something inappropriate if he came near her.

Slamming Eisha Singh for distorting the facts and lying, Aashish wrote, "I think she has forgotten that BB18 is being shot.. ghar mein cameras hain.. and every one has seen what @karanveermehra has said.. kis level par jhooth. (There are cameras in the house.... The level of lying is unbelievable!)"

Take a look at Aashish Mehrotra's statement here-

For those who don't know, Eisha Singh and Karan Veer Mehra's interaction during last week's Time God task grabbed eyeballs. As Eisha was about to get victory in the task, she was seen teasing Karan Veer and telling him to come near her feet and sit. Responding to Eisha, Karan had said, "I will come but you will get scared. If I come then you will say 'He is a cheap man.'"

However, later while talking to Yamini Malhotra, Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra, Eisha claimed that Karan Veer told her that he would do something "cheap" if he came and sat near her feet. After hearing this statement, Rajat and Avinash mentioned how they would not leave Karan Veer if he tried to cause harm to Eisha.

In yesterday's episode, Eisha Singh was confronted for her statement about Karan Veer and was informed how it is widely discussed on social media. Eisha again claimed that Karan Veer Mehra told her that he will say something cheap or do something cheap if he came near her. Eisha also stated that she did not instigate the topic as they were in a task.

Bigg Boss Season 18 premiered on October 6 and airs every day.

