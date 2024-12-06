Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, December 5: Karan Veer Mehra praises Avinash Mishra saying 'Bohot badiya ladka hai'; reveals why they never bonded

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, December 5: In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18, the contestants were confronted about their game, opinions, personal life, and thoughts by special guests. Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, who conversed with Karan Veer Mehra, exposed the actor's personal life, questioned his game, and asked his opinions about presumed rival Avinash Mishra.

While discussing his personal and professional life with Saurabh Dwivedi, Karan Veer Mehra expressed how he would stay connected with all Bigg Boss 18 contestants even after the show. He explained how there is no one in the house with whom he would distance himself. Karan Veer stated how all contestants belong to a good family and have good values. He expressed that even if their financial status differs, their basic thoughts are similar.

When Karan Veer was questioned whether Avinash Mishra also has good thoughts, the former explained, "Bohot badiya ladka hai voh (He is a very nice guy)." Karan Veer explained that they never bonded because, initially, he observed that Avinash had picked a character of the villain, which did not seem real to him.

Karan Veer revealed how Avinash is cordial and also gives respect. He said, "Andar se voh acha ladka hai lekin voh ek act pakad ke khele jaa rha hai (He is a nice guy from his heart, but he has caught an act and he is playing with it)."

In a conversation with Saurabh Dwivedi, Karan Veer even discussed how he doesn't like Tajinder Bagga's unhygienic habits and mentioned that he is not expressing his personal opinions.

Several other contestants like Avinash Mishra, Digvijay Rathee, Tajinder Bagga, Sara Arfeen Khan, Kashish Kapoor, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Chaahat Pandey, and Eisha Singh were questioned by Journalist Sweta Singh, Rohit Khilnani and Saurabh Dwivedi.

These contestants were confronted for their wrong statements and actions, questioned about their personal life decisions, and asked to express their opinions.

Meanwhile, Yamini Malhotra and Sara Arfeen Khan got into an argument after the former supported Chaahat Pandey in her argument with Rajat Dalal. On the other hand, Rajat tried to clarify his comment about Edin's facial features. He mentioned how Edin had first commented on his face, and then he passed that remark.

