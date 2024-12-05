Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Eisha Singh on bond with Avinash Mishra: 'Mai usko bohot...', names contestant who she wants to see evicted

Bigg Boss 18 forthcoming episodes will see contestants' unfiltered opinions about their friends, rivals and their game. Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi will interact with Eisha Singh and question her rivalry with Karan Veer Mehra, her friendship with Avinash Mishra and her plans for winning the show.

Colors TV uploaded a promo featuring Saurabh Dwivedi and Eisha Singh's conversation. When Eisha was questioned about her decision of being unfair to Karan Veer Mehra, she claimed that she is biased for her three friends - Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena and Tajinder Bagga - and is vocal about this. Eisha added that she considers Shilpa Shirodkar very close to her.

Eisha was asked about her feelings for Avinash Mishra. To which, she replied, "Mai usko bohot pasand karti hu, bohot acha dost hai mera lekin muje lagta hai humara joh dosti ka dayra hai voh bohot clear hai (I like him a lot, he is a good friend but we have clear boundaries in our friendship)."

Watch Eisha Singh's conversation with Saurabh Dwivedi here-

When asked whether Avinash is also clear about it, Eisha Singh mentioned that she feels Avinash is clear about their friendship. Saurabh Dwivedi asked Eisha whether she thinks that she will win and questioned, "What will happen if in finals she and Avinash are there?"

Eisha said, "Still I should get the trophy. He is a good friend but my priorities are very clear. I will always choose myself and then my friend." Eisha also shared that she thinks Avinash or Vivian Dsena are the probable winners apart from her.

Dwivedi asked Eisha who would she like to show the exit door. She said that she would show Karan Veer Mehra the exit door and explain how he mocked her feelings when Alice Kaushik got evicted. She added that she would never think of hurting him if his friends get evicted. However, the actress mentioned how she feels that now Karan Veer Mehra should get evicted as 9 weeks are completed.

The caption of this promo read, "Saurabh Dwivedi poochenge Eisha se sawaal, kya bata degi woh apne dil ka haal?"

This week, the nominated contestants of Bigg Boss 18 are Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Chum Darang, Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee and Karan Veer Mehra.

