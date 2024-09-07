Bigg Boss 18: House theme for Salman Khan’s upcoming show to be unlike ever seen before; Report

Bigg Boss 18 has been creating buzz for some time. Recently, Salman Khan was spotted on the sets shooting for the promo, which has further added to the anticipation for the controversial show. Now, reports have also revealed another interesting detail for the upcoming season- the house theme.

Reports state Bigg Boss 18’s house theme will revolve around the past, present, and future. It seems the show will have connections with some of the former contestants as well. Times Now reported that a source revealed, “The theme of Bigg Boss 18 will revolve around the past, present and future. Salman had a fun time shooting with the team. In the promo, which is expected to go live by the end of the month, fans will see him talk about these timelines. This would also be encapsulated further in the design of the house and the alteration in the format.”

The theme has also sparked rumors that contestants from previous seasons might be part of season 18, but the source revealed that casting is still underway. After Anil Kapoor hosted Bigg Boss OTT 3, viewers were unsure if Salman Khan would return to hosting, but as he was recently spotted shooting the promo, it confirmed his return.

For those who are unaware, the house theme for Bigg Boss 17 was Dil, Dimaag, and Dum and contestants were divided into different segments based on the theme and there were different rooms based on the theme. Every year, viewers eagerly wait to see the theme of the Bigg Boss house as a lot of creativity goes behind designing the different sections of the house.

Talking about the speculated contestants of Bigg Boss 18, TV actors Zaan Khan, Anjali Anand, Chahat Pandey, Splitsvilla fame Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee, and Stree 2 fame Sunil Kumar, are rumoured to be entering the show.

Advertisement

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim was rumored to be the first confirmed contestant of the upcoming season. But later, he clarified in his vlog that he is not participating in this season, but he wants to participate in the show after 3 to 4 years.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan is BACK as reality show's host, arrives in SWAG for promo shoot; WATCH