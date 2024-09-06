Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has the cutest reaction to his wife Mehzabeen's PIC and it screams couple goals

Bigg Boss 17 fame Munawar Faruqui is enjoying a blissful personal and professional life. The comedian-turned-actor is currently shooting for his first web series First Copy, while enjoying the initial phase of marriage with his second wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala. Recently, Mehzabeen shared a picture of herself dressed beautifully, and Faruqui didn't miss the opportunity to make his wife feel special with an adorable comment.

Munawar Faruqui took to Mehzabeen's post and dropped a cute comment: "Hello, Beautiful wife." It is worth noticing that both Mehzabeen and Munawar are finally comfortable sharing their pictures and special moments on social media. As they got married secretly, they avoided sharing anything from their personal lives on social media, and their friends and family also adhered to their wish of letting them keep their personal lives private.

Take a look at Mehzabeen's post and Munawar's comment:

On May 26, 2024, the nation woke up to the news of Munawar Faruqui's alleged second marriage to popular makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. While not much was known, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed Mehzabeen's face and also mentioned that she was a divorcee with a ten-year-old daughter.

Soon after their secret wedding, Munawar and Mehzabeen flew to Dubai for his shows and also enjoyed quality time together. The couple celebrated their first month wedding anniversary in Dubai and that's when the first few pictures of Munawar and Mehzabeen started to float on the internet.

While the couple guarded their personal life at the beginning of their relationship, it looks like they've eventually found comfort in sharing their little happiness with the world. Mehzabeen is often seen having a great time with Faruqui's son from his previous marriage, receiving love from fans. After all, people love to see two incomplete families coming together and completing each other.

