Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan is BACK as reality show's host, arrives in SWAG for promo shoot; WATCH

Bigg Boss fans have every reason to celebrate! The original host, Salman Khan, is returning to lead the upcoming season 18 of the much-talked-about reality show. For all the fans of Bigg Boss and Bhaijaan, Salman has already filmed the promo for Bigg Boss 18, and the video is bound to leave you excited.

It looks like Salman Khan has put an end to rumors circulating that he will not be hosting Bigg Boss 18, with his latest promo shooting. The Sultan star looked handsome as hell in a black suit, as he shot for the first promo of the highly anticipated Bigg Boss 18. Indeed! He is going to burn TV screens with his presence.

Sallu fans can surely rejoice as Bigg Boss season 18 is touted to be better than ever before. The actor has been the face of Bigg Boss since season 4 and is known for his unique hosting skills, charm, humor, and wittiness. He is the face of Bigg Boss and made it one of the most loved and watched TV shows.

Talking about the contestants of Bigg Boss 18, the makers have approached people from varied fields. Reportedly Zaan Khan, Meera Deosthale, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Kanika Mann, Shaheer Sheikh, Sameera Reddy, Deepika Arya, Somy Ali, Anjali Anand, Arjun Bijlani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Mansi Srivastava, Dheeraj Dhoopar's names have surfaced. Additionally, Stree 2 actor Sunil Kumar confirmed to Pinkvilla about getting a call from Bigg Boss 18 makers.

However, Stree 2 actor Sunil Kumar confirmed to Pinkvilla that he received a call from the Bigg Boss 18 makers. He revealed, "Bigg Boss se call aayi hai abhi mujhe, October mein bol rahe hai Bigg Boss ke liye" ("Got a call from Bigg Boss; they told me Bigg Boss would take place in October").

Multiple reports are circulating that Abdu Rozik, who appeared in Bigg Boss 16, will be seen in Bigg Boss 18. However, he won't be seen as a contestant but will co-host one of the special segments with Salman Khan. If this turns out to be true, it would revive the nostalgia of fans who have always shown love for "Chota Bhaijaan" (Abdu).

As the excitement builds for Bigg Boss 18, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the premiere date and other exciting details related to the upcoming season.

