Bigg Boss 18, Dec 20 Written Update: Karan Veer Mehra initiates conversation with Vivian Dsena; latter clarifies 'You don't matter to me'

Karan Veer Mehra has been questioning Vivian Dsena about their dynamics inside the house. Starting from this week's nominations, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner has consistently expressed his curiosity about the factor that suddenly led Vivian to change his equation with him. Time and again, Karan has asked him what he saw in the confession room, which has led to a new friction between them. In today's (December 20) episode, the duo was again seen talking about the same.

Initially, Karan came to Vivian and asked, "Kuchh aisa question hai nahi but tu theek hai? (I don't have any such questions, but are you okay?)." After the latter mentioned being absolutely fine, the Pavitra Rishta actor inquired if he felt like asking him something. So, Vivian explained, "Filhaal toh nahi, kuchh hoga toh puchh lunga (Not right now, but if there would be something, I would definitely ask)."

Further, when Karan insisted that they should discuss themselves as friends from the past years or the last 70 days, Vivian remarked that he had been thinking something but would express the same when he feels is the right time.

Mehra added, "Haa, usi ke liye main puch raha tha. Meko laga ki initiative kisko lena chahiye, usi ka wait kar raha tha main. Agar time hai toh jab bhi tu bulayega, I'll be there (Yes, that is what I was asking. I wondered who should take the initiative, and I was waiting for that. If you have time, whenever you call me, I will be there)."

After a while, the two were again having a conversation. Karan continued asking him when he would come to him and talk about what he had been thinking. To this, Dsena responded that whenever he felt the need for it, he would do it. As they continued to discuss, the Madhubala actor told Mehra, "You don't matter to me."

In the episode, Karan also spoke about how they have never had a phone call beyond 20 seconds in the last 12 years. He told Eisha Singh, "He tells Dsena, "20 second se upar humare phone calls nahi huye. 3 yaa 4 baar, 12 saalon mein. Hum dost hain?"

