Bigg Boss 18: Housemates congratulate Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra after former indirectly says yes to him; 'jab tak ring...'

Over the years, many couples found love inside the Bigg Boss house. Ever since the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 18 aired, two contestants who have shown a soft corner for each other are Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra. The two receive immense love and support from viewers, and their bond is adored by the housemates as well. Now, in the latest episode of the show, during the nomination task, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra expressed their love for each other.

For the task, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra were on a coffee date. Avinash showed a board on the wall that shows, ‘Avinash’s life—With Eisha, Single, Complicated, Taken.’ There were options to tick mark each. There was a tick beside Single, and Eisha took the pen and said that it should be changed. Then she drew a heart sign in the box beside the With Eisha option.

Seeing this, the housemates cheered for them, and Vivian Dsena whistled. Edin Rose asked, “Kya mein iska wo matlab samjhu jo iska matlab lag rahe hain? (Should I understand what it is supposed to mean?)” Eisha agreed.

During the task, Eisha told Avinash, “Mein bohot thankful hu ki mujhe show mein tum mile. Sirf tum kisike bhi sath ho, tum hi ho (I am thankful that I met you in the show. No matter with whom you are, you are enough for me).”

Advertisement

As the actress completed the task and came out to sit with the contestants, everyone congratulated her and Avinash. Smiling, she said, “Jo samajhna hain samjho, haan ya na, kuch bhi. (Understand what you want to, a yes or no, anything).”

To this, Edin Rose replied, “Tick mark matlab done, haan, aab khelna maat. (Since you have ticked it, it’s done. Don’t play now).” However, Eisha gave a witty reply as she stated, “Jab tak ring nahi aa rahi hain idhar (points at her finger) taab taak koi yes nahi hain. (Unless there’s a ring on my finger, there’s no yes).”

In the end, Eisha Singh nominated Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang, saying that she considers them her competitors. The nominated contestants for Bigg Boss 18 week 11 are Yamini Malhotra, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chaahat Pandey, Digvijay Rathee, Chum Darang, and Shrutika Arjun.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18, Dec 16 Written Update: Vivian Dsena confronts Eisha Singh saying 'rishte ki thaali leke ghumti hai'; actress feels offended