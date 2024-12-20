Bigg Boss 18, Dec 19 Written Update: Sara Arfeen Khan vows to throw Edin Rose and Kashish Kapoor into pool for THIS reason; says 'ghaseeth ke...'
Today's (December 19) episode gave a glimpse of Sara Arfeen Khan stating her thoughts clearly to Edin Rose about their dynamics. Read to know.
Today's (December 19) episode started with contestants dancing to the BB theme. Gradually, the episode picked up its pace, and the task assigned to contestants about ration and altering their nomination decision became the highlight. However, another moment that got us hooked was when Sara Arfeen Khan talked to Edin Rose about her and Kashish Kapoor. The Singham Again actress has already thrown light on how she feels Edin and Kashish leave her in the times when she needs support.
Sara asked Edin, "Together khel ke kuchh karna hai yaa wapas next week target ban na hai? (Do you want to play together to stay in the game or become the target of others in the next week?)." The model replied that she understands her game point of view, but friendship comes first.
Discussing how she feels low about the way Kashish speaks, Sara told Edin, "Kabhi kabhi Kashish jis tarah se bolti hai, lagti nahi hai andar? (Sometimes, the way Kashish speaks, doesn't it hurt?) It tears your soul sometimes. The way she talks is demeaning."
Further, Sara clearly stated that she doesn't want to see her and Kashish sitting aside, leaving her alone in a fight or task.
When Edin apparently passed a soft smile, the actress remarked, "One more time, you guys sit like that. Main dono ko ghaseeth ke pool mein daalungi (I will drag both of you into the pool) with the mic." Reacting to the same, the social media personality quipped, "Tu bhi chalegi na saath mein? Chalega. Aur bikini pehen ke (Will you also come with us? It's okay. And wearing a bikini)."
Talking about this week's nominations, initially, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Chaahat Pandey, Digvijay Rathee, Yamini Malhotra, Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun, and Shilpa Shirodkar were nominated, but now all the contestants except Shrutika are nominated.
