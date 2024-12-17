Bigg Boss 18, Dec 17 Written Update: Shilpa Shirodkar asserts she isn't hurt by Vivian Dsena's thoughts about her; 'I am not going to be there for...'

Today's (December 17) episode of Bigg Boss 18 was only chaotic, but the commotion among the housemates turned the house upside down. However, another highlight of the episode was Shilpa Shirodkar expressing disappointment in Vivian Dsena and his decision to nominate her. While Avinash Mishra confronted her about why she didn't sit down with the Madhubala actor to have a word, Shilpa was seen talking about why discussing anything with him makes no sense.

While talking to Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun, and Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar said, "I'm not talking to him (Vivian Dsena) as long as I am in this house." When Shrutika claimed that Shilpa must have been hurt when he nominated her, the latter denied it. The Pehchaan actress stated that Avinash Mishra, the confession room, and other things were his excuses for doing whatever he was doing now.

Karan told Shilpa that he had been feeling bad about ending the bond between her and Vivian because of the latter's stupid reasons or other developments. Further, when Avinash confronted Shirodkar for not talking to Dsena about the nomination, the actress clearly asserted that since Vivian had already formed a perspective about her being 'dogla,' her explanation would change nothing.

Later, Shilpa and Chum were seen talking about the same. The former narrated how Avinash came to her and inquired about his actions. She added, "I said ki mere actions are enough (I said that my actions are enough). I am not going to be there for Vivian now. I am sad ki 70 din i friendship kisine kuchh 3 se 4 hafte pehle kuch cheezein boli aur woh bolte raha. Aur tumko laga ki yahi sahi hai ar main yeh karunga

(I am sad that after 70 days of friendship, someone told you something 3 to 4 weeks ago and kept saying it. And you felt this was right, and I would do that)."

For the unversed, Vivian Dsena nominated Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra. The change in his game is mainly due to his wife, Nouran Aly's feedback.

