Bigg Boss 18, Dec 9 Written Update: Chum Darang asks Karan Veer Mehra about his plans to have babies; latter blushes and says THIS

Today's (December 9) Bigg Boss 18 episode was full of interesting twists and surprises. Karan Veer Mehra, who has been one of the most talked about contestants since Farah Khan, told them that in the outside world, the show is called 'The Karan Veer Mehra Show.' Now, the actor, who shares a close bond with Chum Darang and Shilpa Shirodkar, has opened up about his personal front.

As Karan Veer Mehra was working out in the gym area, Chum Darang asked him if he wanted babies. The actor immediately replies, "Chahiye yaar." Shilpa Shirodkar, who was also there, asks, "Bohot sarein chahiye na Karan?" He replies, "Chahiye toh bohot sarein."

Then the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner jokes, “Do toh hain mere paas bhi, do aur ho jayega toh achha lagega. Bas unhe school chhodne jayunga toh sab kahenge, papa kam, dada zyada (I have two right now. If I could get two more, it would feel good. I would look more like their granddad than their dad)."

Shilpa tells him that nothing like that happens, but still, he should consider having babies early and says, "Bigg Boss se jane ke baad hi kar. (Have babies after stepping out of the Bigg Boss house)." The veteran actress also jokes that Karan blushes whenever he talks about these and later says he is happy to talk.

For the unversed, inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, Karan Veer Mehra had once expressed that he realized he doesn't have the ability to keep a family together. He also candidly opened up about his past struggles with alcoholism and depression.

For the unversed, Karan has been married twice, both times ending in divorce. He was married to his childhood sweetheart, Devika Mehra, from 2009 to 2018. He then married actress Nidhi Seth in 2021, but they separated in 2023.

