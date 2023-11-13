Shoaib Ibrahim EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 'I'm able to manage things only because Dipika took all responsibilities'

Shoaib Ibrahim is all set to put his best foot forward in the celebrity dance-based show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Shoaib spoke at length about how his life changed after the birth of his son Ruhaan, guilt of being away from his son, fatherly duties, and more.

Shoaib Ibrahim on changes post Ruhaan's birth

"Many people ask me this but I'm not able to express the feeling properly. After Ruhaan came into our lives, our lives have changed positively. There's a sense of responsibility that I feel towards him. Earlier, I used to focus on making my wife Dipika and my parents proud."

"Now, my life's motto is to do things that will leave my son proud when he grows up. Now, I always wish to return home to see my son. At times, Dipika comes with Ruhaan to Jhalak rehearsals. After Ruhaan's arrival, we feel complete as a family. I just hope and pray that Allah usko nazar se bachaye aur hifazat kare. (May God protect him from evil eyes.)

Shoaib Ibrahim doesn't feel guilty about spending less time with Ruhaan. Here's why

When asked if he feels guilty stepping out of the house and not being able to be with his baby, Shoaib Ibrahim said, "Honestly, I don't feel guilty, because everyone wants to work. So, there's no guilt, but yes, I do feel like, oh, I am not able to spend more time with him. However, I manage my schedule and manage time for him."

"I video call him, at times, as I said, Dipika visits at Jhalak sets and when I return home, I make sure to spend an hour and a half playing with him. He is four months old now and has started to play, laugh and respond. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is for three months and after the show, I'd take him out somewhere nice."

Shoaib Ibrahim on daddy duties

"Honestly, right now, I can't help much. But before Jhalak, I used to make sure to accompany Dipika during sleepless nights so that she doesn't feel alone. I used to be just present, whenever the baby was cranky. At times, I'd help the baby get burp. I am still not comfortable with changing diapers."

"The way Dipika has taken all the responsibilities, I don't feel the pressure or guilt. I'm only able to manage things because of her."

"She's taking care of everything without a trace of stress on her face. She never makes me feel that she is doing a lot. Because for a woman, it is very difficult after delivering a baby. A lady's life changes completely after giving birth."

"I have a lot of respect for Dipika and also for all the ladies, the way they manage their lives right from school, professional life, marriage, and everything. Hats off to them."