EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shoaib Ibrahim REACTS to trolls claiming he has kept wife Dipika Kakar away from showbiz

New dad Shoaib Ibrahim is all set to win over his fans again with his dancing talent in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11. After wrapping up Ajooni and working on a few music videos, he is back on television to set the stage on fire with his moves. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke about handling trolls, why they don't affect him, and trolls claiming he keeps his wife Dipika Kakar away from the showbiz world.

We asked Shoaib Ibrahim about the numerous comments on his and Dipika Kakar's vlogs that claim he keeps his wife away from the entertainment industry. However, the talented actor is not bothered at all. He shares, “Takleef nahi hoti zyada…. Mein hamesha bolta hu ki life mein trolls hona bohot zarooti hota hain, kyunki agar aapke life mein trolls na ho toh aapko is cheez ka ehsaas nahi hogi ki aap life mein grow kar rahe ho. (It does not bother me. I always say that trolls are very important in life because if you do not have trolls in life, you won't realize how far you have come in life.)"

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant shared, "Kyunki insaan troll bhi usi ko karta hai jo kuch hota hain… ek muqam pe hota hain. Kyunki aaj ke din mein kisi ke paas bhi itna time nahi hain ki wo anjan insan ko jise public nahi jante hain use baithke troll karenge. Trolling ek stardom ka hissa hain. Agar aapko log neeche giraane wale nahi honge toh upar uthne ka mazaa hi nahi hain life mein. (Those who are trolled have done something in life... or have reached somewhere. Because nobody has the time to troll a stranger or somebody who is not famous. Trolling is a part of stardom. If people are not there to pull you down, you won't enjoy moving forward.)"

Shoaib Ibrahim on women empowerment

Shoaib Ibrahim also shared his views on why some people criticize others.“Dipika bhi apne interviews mein bola hai kahi baar ek taraf puri duniya gaati hain women empowerment, magar ek taraf ladki ghar samhalna chahti hain toh aap bolte ho arrey ye ho gaya, wo ho gaya, toh ye log apni convenience, apni pasand ke hisab se comments karte hain, kahi log usko trolling bol dete hain, kahi log ye bol dete hain. And we are okay with it, koi faraq nahi padhta hain. (Dipika has also mentioned in her interviews that some people talk about women empowerment, however, when women choose to take care of their families, people criticize them. Some people call it trolling, or whatever they want. It does not bother us.)"

For the unversed, Dipika Kakar is currently a hands-on mother and is busy making memories with her little one, Ruhaan.

