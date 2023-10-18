Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 EXCLUSIVE: Meet Shoaib Ibrahim's choreographer

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 is all set to hit the TV screens soon. The show will return to its original channel after twelve years. According to some reports, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora will be the judges of the show while Gauahar Khan is being speculated to co-host the show.

One of the most talked about contestants this season is Shoaib Ibrahim. Sources have revealed that the actor was in a dual mind about taking up the show. However, he has now decided to take the plunge and participate in the reality show. And now Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about the choreographer who will be paired with Ibrahim in the show.

Shoaib Ibrahim's choreographer in the show

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Anuradha Iyengar has been roped in as Shoaib's choreographer partner. Anuradha was Nishant Bhatt'a's choreographer partner in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. Iyengar has been a part of various reality shows and commands a finesse over many dance forms. We got in touch with Anuradha but she refused to divulge any details about the project and said, "I can't reveal the same until the promo of the show hits the TV screens.

Take a look at Shoaib Ibrahim's choreographer Anuradha Iyengar's performance in a recent show

Format of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa is a celebrity dance-based reality show wherein celebrities from different walks of life put on their dancing shoes along with their respective choreographer partners. They're judged on each performance by a panel of three judges who are known names from the field of entertainment and dance. The channel has released a few promos to tease the fans regarding the exciting line-up of participants this season.

Probable contestants for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11

Many celebrities have been approached for the show. A few names include Ayesha Singh, Sumbul Touqeer, Shivangi Joshi, Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Eisha Singh, Tanishaa Mukerji, Surbhi Jyoti, Twinkle Arora among others.

In the last season, young dancer Gunjan Sinha lifted the trophy defeating popular celebrities like Faisal Khan and Rubina Dilaik. The show was judged by Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, and Karan Johar.

