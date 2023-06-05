Dipika Kakar flaunts her bump in third trimester; Moms-to-be's pregnancy glow is unmissable

Popular telly actress Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim are one happy couple since they announced that they are expecting their first child together. Dipika is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy. The parents-to-be are making the most of their new phase and share every update with their fans. Dipika actively uploads regular vlogs on her channel where she talks about her journey into motherhood. Shoaib Ibrahim also has a different vlog. A few days back Shoaib also shared that they will start shopping for the baby soon.

Dipika's recent post on social media

Today, Dipika took to social media to upload a photo where the actress is seen radiating pregnancy glow. The actress is all smiles as she posed under a string of lights in a white oversized tee shirt. She kept her tresses open and wore glasses. Uploading the photo, she wrote, "Light up your life with Smiles." Going by the background of the photo, it seems it was clicked during shopping. Dipika looks lovely and her third-trimester baby bump is visible that she is proudly flaunting in the snap. Dipika, who is active on social media uploaded a photo after a long time.

Take a look at DIpika's photo here:

Reaction of fans

Reacting to the photo, fans of the Sasural Simar Ka actress showered their love on the actress. One user commented, "Masha Allah,,,,,,ap aur apki family aise hi khush rhe hamesha." Another user who liked the photo as soon as it was uploaded wrote, "Can’t believe I am the first to like this beautiful mommy to be." Others commented on her pregnancy glow and wrote, "mashallah looking absolutely beautiful!"

When Dipika reacted to 'fake' pregnancy rumors

A section of the netizens believes the actress is faking her pregnancy and often write nasty comments. Reacting to these rumors, Dipika said, "We also feel bad, we get upset. I think the craziest thing that I heard is I'm faking the bump. And I'm like...really? Either no one in their life has ever gotten pregnant. Or if these are women, I just don't understand the thought process. Just because I have not shown my bump to them openly, my pregnancy is fake. And I won't show it. I don't have to do such things to clarify such hollow accusations."

