Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 EXCLUSIVE: Shoaib Ibrahim says Diwali this year is 'more special'; reveals why

Today (November 12), we celebrate the auspicious festival of light and joy, Diwali. Our celebrities too have special plans scheduled for this auspicious festival and will be seen celebrating it with their close ones. Recently, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive conversation with Shoaib Ibrahim, who is currently a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. In a chat with the actor, we asked him about his experience of being a part of this show and celebrating the auspicious occasion of Diwali with his family.

Shoaib Ibrahim talks about celebrating Diwali:

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shoaib Ibrahim was asked how he will be celebrating Diwali with his son Ruhaan. The actor said, "You all must have seen the celebrations every time in the vlogs. But this time, it is more special (he looks at the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 poster), it's a double celebration. I think we have out shoot also just the next day of Diwali. Let's see how we celebrate and whatever we do, you'll will see in the vlogs."

On the personal front, Shoaib Ibrahim and his wife Dipika Kakar welcomed their first child, a baby boy on June 21. Since then, the duo has been on cloud nine and often share a glimpse of their son Ruhaan. This year, Shoaib and Dipika will be celebrating their first Diwali with their son Ruhaan.

Speaking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, the dance reality show began with a bang on November 11 and fans are on cloud nine to see their favourite celebrity shake a leg with their choreographers. Shoaib is also a part of this popular dance reality show and will be seen dancing to the tunes of his choreographer Anuradha Iyenger. As Shoaib has kickstarted the shoot for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, the actor is currently busy with rehearsals and will be less active on YouTube.

More about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora and hosted by the popular actors Ritvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan. The contestants of the dance reality show include Shiv Thakare, Urvashi Dholakia, Aamir Ali, Sreerama Chandra, Shoaib Ibrahim, Tanishaa Mukerji and many other celebs have participated.

