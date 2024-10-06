Bigg Boss 18: Did you know Salman Khan didn’t sign any film for 8 months after Maine Pyar Kiya? DEETS

Bigg Boss 18 has started with an exciting twist. With the current season, Salman Khan has completed 15 years of association with the controversial reality show. In one of the segments, the Dabangg actor stood before two screens displaying AI-generated versions of his younger and older selves. Talking to his younger version, the actor revisited his career. Meanwhile, Salman Khan revealed that he didn't sign any films for eight months after the release of his debut movie, Maine Pyar Kiya.

The younger version of the actor mentions that he has not done any films for eight months following Maine Pyar Kiya. After this, he asks host Salman Khan what he should do in his career. So, the Tiger 3 actor says that Patthar Ke Phool and Saajan are good movies, and hence, he should do it. Further, Khan shares that Suryavanshi and Love are decent movies but they failed. Additionally, Salman Khan stated, “Lekin mujhe pata hai tu karega dosti yaari mein (I know you will do it because of friendship).”

Take a look at the promo here:

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya was released in 1989. The romantic musical film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, featured him opposite debutant Bhagyashree and proved to be a huge hit.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 18, the show is currently premiering on Jio Cinema and Colors TV. It has introduced a surprising 'Time Ka Taandav' theme adding to the fans' excitement.

