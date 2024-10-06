Bigg Boss 18: Finalists announcement to donkey as contestant; 5 things to look forward to in Salman Khan's show

Surprises, drama, entertainment and more! As the clock ticks, fans eagerly await for Bigg Boss Season 18 grand premiere episode, hosted by Salman Khan. Ahead of the grand premiere of the show, the makers are teasing audiences by dropping back-to-back promos of the show on their social media channel. As the excitement for the show rises high, Pinkvilla brings you a list of exciting moments that you expect from the first episode.

Here are 5 reasons you can't miss the grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss 18:

1. Two finalists to be announced on premiere episode:

For the first time in history, Bigg Boss will break all traditions by revealing two finalists right in the very first episode! Yes, you heard it right—without even entering the house, two lucky contestants have their spots secured in the finale. But who are these mystery contestants, and how will this shocking twist affect the game for the rest of the housemates? While one is a female contestant, the other one is a male contestant.

Watch promo of this surprising moment here-

2. A Donkey as a contestant:

History is not repeating in Bigg Boss! Known to shock and surprise audiences in every season, this year, the makers have gone out and about to add an extra tadka to the show. Not a human but a Donkey will be seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 18. Yes, you read that right!

What role this donkey plays in shaping the contestants' games is yet to be revealed. The reactions of the housemates to this surprise will be unmissable.

Check out the exciting promo of this here:

3. Aniruddhacharya's mysterious entry:

Aniruddhacharya will be seen gracing the premiere episode, adding his unique blend of humor and wisdom. His surprise appearance guarantees moments of laughter, charm, and something completely unexpected.

4. Spectacular performances:

Prominent faces who will be seen participating in Bigg Boss 18 will drop jaws with their amazing and power-packed performances, which will glue you to the screens.

5. Salman Khan's hilarious banter with his AI versions:

In a mind-bending twist that ties perfectly into the Time Ka Tandav theme, Salman Khan will be seen engaging in witty, hilarious, and possibly shocking conversations with AI Salmans from his past and future selves.

Watch a glimpse of Salman Khan's banter here-

This time, it's all about 'Time Ka Tandav' and time will be the ultimate game-changer in this explosive new chapter. An unforgettable blend of drama, suspense, and jaw-dropping moments can be expected from the upcoming season.

