Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Hrithik Roshan expresses excitement as his close friend participates; latter SHOCKS Salman Khan with his questions

The countdown for India's most-loved reality show has begun! Salman Khan, the OG king of Bigg Boss, is back, and how! Known for its controversies and ensemble of famous personalities, this year Bigg Boss 18 will also feature prominent contestants. One of them is a close friend of Hrithik Roshan. Yes, Hrithik Roshan's dear friend will be seen as a contestant on the controversial show.

Just minutes ago, Colors TV dropped a new promo for the Bigg Boss 18 grand premiere episode. In the clip, Hrithik Roshan expressed his excitement about his friend joining the reality show. Hrithik Roshan said, "Bigg Boss has been such a successful reality show. Unfortunately, I never got a chance to watch it. But this time, I’m going to make sure I do, because my dear friend is going to be a part of it."

Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo ft Hrithik Roshan here-

It is then seen that a man (who is the contestant and Hrithik's friend) enters Bigg Boss 18 stage with a woman. He said, "Mai logo ke mind ko train karta hu taaki voh zindagi ke problems ko handle kar sake."

While speaking to Salman Khan, the secret contestant told him, "Aapse ek question hamesha pucha jaata hai ki 'Aap kab shaadi karoge?' Mere pass uska ek answer hai. (You always get asked 'When are you getting married?' I have a answer for that)." This statement left Salman Khan in shock.

However, the faces of the contestant and the woman weren’t revealed in the promo, leaving fans excited to find out which of Hrithik’s friends will be part of Salman Khan’s show.

As the excitement for the Bigg Boss 18 premiere soars, the channel is fueling it further by releasing back-to-back promos from the first episode. From hinting at upcoming twists to sharing silhouette glimpses of the contestants, the show promises to deliver what it’s known for—entertainment, entertainment, and more entertainment.

The Bigg Boss 18 grand premiere will air at 9 PM tonight (October 6) on Colors TV.

