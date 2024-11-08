Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor takes Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena’s class in Weekend Ka Vaar

Ektaa Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar, taking class of the contestants. In the special segment she will host, she will give the contestants a harsh reality check and address the incidents that took place throughout the week. She spoke to Chaahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, and Rajat Dalal, among other contestants.

Speaking on the notion of respect, Ektaa Kapoor criticized contestant Chaahat Pandey for her entitled behavior, pointing out that respect is something to be earned and shouldn’t be expected simply because of gender. She also addressed the recent water-throwing incident, making it clear that actions have consequences regardless of who is involved.

For the unversed, a few weeks back, Chaahat threw water on Avinash Mishra at night while the latter was lying down. The two contestants’ mothers also came inside the house to address the issue.

The filmmaker and producer’s frustration reached a peak when discussing a minor disagreement over toilet cleanliness, which had spiraled into a gender argument. She called out Chahat for using her gender to manipulate the situation, warning that this behavior damages the true fight for women’s equality.

She also turned her focus to Vivian Dsena, whom she launched in the industry. She questioned his apparent arrogance and how his years in the industry seemed to have changed him from the actor she once launched. She questioned the Madhubala actor why he had to come to Bigg Boss after so many years in the industry.

The episode hit its highest point when Ekta Kapoor confronted Rajat, exposing his two-faced behavior. She highlighted how his respectful image faded in moments of anger, showing his true colors through offensive language involving women. Rajat tried to justify his behavior by blaming his temper, but Ekta quickly shut down this excuse, saying that anger only reveals a person’s true nature, especially in how they treat others.

For the unversed, Rohit Shetty will replace Salman Khan as the host of Weekend Ka Vaar, and Ektaa Kapoor will join Shetty for a special segment. Bigg Boss 18 airs at 9:30 PM on weekends.

