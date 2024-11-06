Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Vivian Dsena calls Rajat Dalal ‘low standard’, Says ‘Darwaza kholo aur niklo yaha se’

Bigg Boss 18 is keeping its viewers glued to the screens with non-stop entertainment and drama. There have been many fights and arguments and Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena are two strong contenders who have never seen eye to eye. A recent promo shows the two getting engaged in another argument where Vivian loses his cool and talks about how Rajat is lowering the standard of the show.

The clip begins with Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena arguing. The Madhubala actor asks the social media content creator to not touch him while talking, “Chhu ke baat maat kar. (Don’t touch me while talking).” To provoke him, Rajat Dalal touches him and says, “Le chhu liya. (I have touched you.)” Dsena laughs and says, “Bas yahi sab kar sakta hain tu. (You can only do these things).”

Dalal says that Dsena can do whatever he wants because he doesn’t care. “Tere jayesa 36 aate hain (I have seen many like you),” adds Dsena. The television actor gets angry and shouts, “Show ke ek standard maintain karo, ayese low standard ke log nahi chahiye yaha. Darwaza kholo aur niklo yaha se. (Maintain a standard of the show, we do not need such low standard people here. Open the door and get out.)”

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

The Bigg Boss 18 promo is uploaded with the caption, “Ghar ka maamla hua garam aur ek baar phir chhidi Vivian aur Rajat ke beech behes. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #colorstv aur @officialjiocinema par.”

For the unversed, Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena have constant differences and arguments inside the house. With a change in relationship dynamics inside the house, Rajat has been taking Chaahat Pandey's side in fights and arguments. He even got into a physical altercation with contestant Avinash Mishra recently after he teased Pandey.

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan airs from Monday to Friday at 10 PM and at 10 PM for Weekend Ka Vaar.

