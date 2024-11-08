Bigg Boss 18 written update, November 7: Furious Sara Arfeen Khan questions Eisha Singh 'You want to give Avinash milk, nappy?' says 'He is going to wet your bed'

Bigg Boss 18 written update, November 7: Tonight's episode started on a light note as Shrutika Arjun Raaj and Digvijay Rathee's camaraderie was seen, whereas Rajat Dalal's interesting shayaris entertained everyone. Soon, Bigg Boss announced a new task to elect a new Time God. During this task, Sara Arfeen Khan lost her calm and got physically violent. She then insulted Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Alice Kaushik.

It all happened after the Time God task began, and Vivian Dsena was appointed as the monitor of the task. As per the task, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Sara Arfeen Khan, Rajat Dalal, and Chaahat Pandey had to hold a stick with one hand for as long as they could without their second hand touching the stick. While Chaahat and Shrutika got out, it was Sara with Karan, Digvijay and Rajat.

When Rajat got out of the task, Sara's hand moved. Vivian then pointed this out and asked her to discontinue the game as she was out. Sara opposed Vivian's decision and argued to stay in the game. She claimed she didn't move her hand, whereas Alice Kaushik countered stating she did break the rule. However, as Vivian was firm on his decision, Sara lost her temper and walked away from the task.

Sara Arfeen Khan got furious with Vivian, called out the makers for being biased towards him, slammed Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, and Eisha Singh, and cried. She removed her mike and demanded to talk to Bigg Boss. Arfeen Khan tried convincing Sara to wear her mike, but the latter was adamant. Arfeen got into an argument with Vivian. Later, Sara threw something at Vivian, calling him a "liar."

Chum Darang controlled Sara when she charged upon Vivian. When Eisha Singh slammed Sara for her misbehavior, the latter threw a cushion at Eisha, leaving many furious. Alice Kaushik called out Sara for her conduct. Meanwhile, Chum, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Shrutika tried controlling Sara when she charged Alice and even pulled Eisha's hair. Avinash Mishra got into an argument with Arfeen during this chaos.

A glimpse of Sara Arfeen Khan's argument with Vivian Dsena and others:

Sara expressed her wish to leave the show while crying. Avinash Mishra claimed Sara wounded him. After this, Alice and Eisha mentioned that they didn't feel safe around Sara. Later, as the task was not completed, Vivian Dsena was declared the Time God again.

Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Sara Arfeen rebelled against Bigg Boss by not wearing the mikes. Later, Sara sat close to Avinash and tried to instigate him. Sara tells Alice, "You are a babysitter."

When Eisha asked Avinash to move away from Sara, Sara asked him, "Are you wearing a nappy?" She then tells Eisha Singh, "You want to give him milk, nappy? You want to change his potty? You need him."

Eisha broke down after Vivian asked her to wear her mike. She mentioned how no one took a stand for her and mentioned that she doesn't feel safe around her. Sara again insults Eisha and says, "He is going to wet your bed. Does he need that nappy now? You want to clean his potty? Can't he defend himself?"

Shrutika and Digvijay Rathee slammed Sara's behavior. Sara questions Eisha, "Are you mothering him?" Slamming Avinash, Sara tells Eisha, "Have you received nappy training from home to handle this big baby boy? Yeh toh itna useless baby hai ki akela bhi nahi sota hai ye (He is so useless that he doesn't sleep alone)."

Upon hearing this, Eisha loses her calm, throws the mike, and walks away. Alice convinced Eisha not to react to Sara's statement as she wanted a reaction from them. Later, Bigg Boss called Vivian into the confession room and informed him to tell contestants to wear the mike as it is a mandatory rule of the house. Bigg Boss assured Vivian that the current argument would be addressed during the weekend ka vaar.

Eisha cried as Bigg Boss did not address the issue. Before sleeping, Sara discussed with Kashish Kapoor how Eisha doesn't like anyone talking to Avinash and Alice. The next morning, Avinash learns a Punjabi line to praise Eisha. He then recites the line to Eisha but she doesn't appreciate it much.

Toward the end of the episode, Eisha broke down in tears as she confessed to feeling hurt because of Sara. Meanwhile, Avinash assured her that Bigg Boss was noticing her pain. The episode ends.

