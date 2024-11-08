Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Ektaa R Kapoor slams Vivian Dsena, says 'Kaam ka ghamand aap kisko dikha rahe hai?'; questions his comeback after 8 years

Bigg Boss Season 18 weekend ka vaar episodes promise unexpected moments that will leave you on the edge of your seats. Special guest Ektaa R Kapoor is set to school each and every contestant for their poor game and wrong behaviour that you can't afford to miss. Firstly, it is Vivian Dsena who is schooled by Ektaa for his attitude and for not taking a stand in the biggest 'muddas' of the house.

Colors TV dropped a new promo of tonight's weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 featuring special guest Ektaa R Kapoor. As the promo starts, it is seen how Ektaa slammed Vivian and said, "Vivian muje itna toh hakk hai, aapko launch karne ke baad aapse kuch sawal mei khud kar sakti hu. (Vivian I have the right to ask you questions as I have launched you)."

Ektaa then questioned Vivian Dsena, "If you have worked for 8-10 so what? So what?" She continued, "Should the inmates keep you on a certain pedestal?" Vivian defended himself, saying, "I never said this."

Watch Ektaa R Kapoor slamming Vivian Dsena promo here-

Ekta yelled, "Yeh kaam ka ghamand aap kisko dikha rahe ho? Vivian ghar ke conversations se dur bhagta hai. Agar aise hi karna tha toh 8 saal baad aap kyu aaye Bigg Boss pe? (To whom are you showing this work attitude? Vivian avoids conversations. If you wanted to do this, why did you return to Bigg Boss after 8 years?)."

Advertisement

Apart from Ektaa, filmmaker Rohit Shetty will also be seen hosting Bigg Boss 18's this weekend ka vaar episode in Salman Khan's absence. This week Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Chaahat Pandey and Tajinder Singh Bagga are nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, it was seen that Vivian Dsena was appointed as the Time God again. This happened as the new task for Time God did not turn out to be successful because of the inmates.

In the November 8 episode, Sara Arfeen Khan's outburst grabbed eyeballs as she got physically violent with Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. Sara even argued with Vivian Dsena and claimed that the makers are biased towards him.

For the uninformed, Hema Sharma, Muskan Bamne, Nyrraa Banerjee, and Shehzada Dhami got evicted from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18. Also, Gunratan Sadavarte had to take an exit from the show due to personal reasons.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 written update, November 7: Furious Sara Arfeen Khan questions Eisha Singh 'You want to give Avinash milk, nappy?' says 'He is going to wet your bed'