Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Sara Arfeen Khan accuses Kashish Kapoor of 'using her'; says 'She played a nasty game'

The latest Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw the eviction of Sara Arfeen Khan. After her elimination, Sara Arfeen Khan spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and shared her opinions about several contestants. Sara also addressed the allegations made against her, expressed regret for discussing the Avinash Mishra and Kashish Kapoor incident, and more. Read quotes from the interview here-

1- Why do you think most of the contestants purposely tried to create an image of yours that you only fight after nominations?

If you see everyone's pattern, everyone fights after nominations because no one likes the reasons that are given during nominations. I particularly used to fight after nominations more because I used to be trapped in relationships. Eisha Singh used to call me her friend but nominated me, Vivian Dsena called himself my brother-in-law but nominated me, Digvijay Rathee who was close to me and even discussed his personal life but then nominated me, so only a stupid person will not fight or question after being trapped in such relationships.

If you nominate me as a contestant, it was fair but if you are trapping me in emotions and relationships, I will fight. I will fight till the end because I don't deserve it. I take my friendships and relationships very seriously. Unfortunately, in reality, and in the Bigg Boss house, friendships and relationships are not taken seriously. They nominate you in friendships and give you a 'Get out' tag. So that's me and I will fight. If the people set some narrative and say it openly, so be it. I own up to it.

2- Do you regret discussing Kashish and Avinash’s matter in the house as you were majorly blamed for talking about the topic?

Yes, I regret that because as a contestant I stood by the person. The incident was bothering her (Kashish Kapoor) and she told me 2-3 times. She didn't want to talk about the topic and felt low. I really felt bad so I talked about it. Since the start, I have never interfered in anyone else's matter.

This was my first interference. It was my wrong move. Maybe Kashish used me and she used me to the fullest. She even used Rajat Dalal. This was the first time when fingers were pointed towards me. I think this was Kashish's gameplay.

3- If not you then who should be out of Bigg Boss house and why?

Kashish. Because she played a nasty game and she gave me a 'Get out' tag for standing up for her. So that means she played a game and she didn't maintain her relationship. I don't blame her because no one was there to make relationships. The way Vivian Dsena trapped me by calling him my brother-in-law, Kashish used me as a friend and put me in a bad light and gave me a 'Get out' tag.

4- Do you think discussing Kashish’s topic was also a reason for your eviction?

Yes

5- Describe these contestants in one word- Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian, Kashish, Shilpa, Avinash, Chum, Chaahat.

Karan Veer Mehra- Sly, Vivian Dsena- Dhokebaaz (betrayer), Kashish Kapoor- Manipulative, Shilpa Shirodkar- Sly, Avinash Mishra- Stupid, Chum Darang- Good girl and Chaahat Pandey- Sweet girl.

Sara Arfeen Khan was evicted from Bigg Boss 18 after receiving fewer votes. Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 18 for more updates!

